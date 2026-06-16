EU Parliament Approves Ban on Meat Terms for Plant-Based Foods

The European Parliament has passed a law restricting the use of traditional meat labels like steak and bacon for plant-based alternatives, pending final approval from member states. The ban, which excludes burgers and sausages, aims to protect livestock farmers and ensure consumer clarity amid rising demand for meat substitutes.

The European Parliament passed a measure on Tuesday to ban the use of certain meat-related terms in marketing plant-based foods. The legislation, which still requires final approval from EU member states, prohibits descriptors like steak, bacon, veal, pork, chicken, turkey, duck, and lamb for vegetarian and vegan products.

It also defines meat strictly as edible parts of animals, extending the prohibition to lab-grown and cell-based meat alternatives. Celine Imart, a French lawmaker and cereal farmer who sponsored the proposal, hailed it as a victory for producers and消费者 clarity.

However, the ban does not extend to terms like burger or sausage, which remain permissible following a compromise between EU lawmakers and member states in March. This partial approach came after opposition from German food retailers, environmentalists, consumer advocates, and figures such as Paul McCartney, who defended the use of names like soy steak and tofu sausage.

EU consumption of plant-based meat alternatives has increased fivefold since 2011, driven by concerns over animal welfare, greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, and health. The new labeling rules are set to apply until the end of next year, with further negotiations expected during the upcoming review of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy farm subsidy system





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EU Food Labeling Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Regulation

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