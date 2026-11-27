EU heads of state missed a December deadline for the seven-year budget due to conflicts over Ukraine loans and cohesion funds, with Emmanuel Macron setting a year-end target for resolution.

European Union leaders failed to secure a consensus on the bloc's next seven-year financial framework during a summit in Brussels on Thursday. The 2028-2034 budget, which is projected to represent between 1% and 1.2% of the EU's average gross national income, remained unresolved after more than 12 hours of intense deliberations. French President Emmanuel Macron explicitly ruled out any possibility of an immediate agreement, citing his upcoming presidential elections in April.

Macron Sets December Deadline for Budget Deal

Emmanuel Macron announced a hard deadline of December 31 for reaching a settlement on the multiannual financial framework. He stated that he would remain willing to sign a good agreement when leaders reconvene on December 17-18. However, he warned that after the end of the year, he would be unable to relaunch discussions or conclude the negotiations. This position is driven by the proximity of the French presidential election in April, which the hard right is expected to win. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar also expressed skepticism on social media, noting he had seen zero results from the Thursday talks. He suggested that an agreement by Christmas appeared unlikely as well.

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Net Contributors Demand Budget Downsizing

A significant faction of member states, primarily those that are net contributors, is pushing for a smaller and more modernized budget. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz argued that Europe needs solid finances and cannot take on additional debt. He emphasized that Germany, along with Austria, the Netherlands, and Sweden, pays more into the system than it receives. Merz insisted that the budget must be downsized to strike a deal. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten echoed these sentiments, calling for the budget to be modernized. Jetten signaled his readiness for a long negotiation process that could extend through December. These leaders defend traditional policies but demand fiscal restraint in the new framework.

Cohesion Nations Defend Regional Development Funds

In contrast, a coalition of countries led by France and Italy is vigorously defending substantial funding for regional development and agriculture. This group, dubbed the friends of cohesion, argues that financial support is essential for poorer member states to reach EU standards. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš highlighted the necessity of such funds, citing the need for infrastructure like highways and hospitals. He noted that cohesion is about maintaining a similar standard of living across different regions. This stance directly conflicts with the fiscal tightening demands of the net contributors. The debate centers on how to balance traditional policies with new financial priorities without increasing the overall financial burden on wealthier nations.

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Ukraine Loan Sparks Diplomatic Friction

The discussion was further complicated by a new $49 billion loan intended for Ukraine's economic and military needs next year. The spending package includes a 100-billion-euro envelope for Kyiv over the seven-year period. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatened to block the entire budget agreement unless there is a collective commitment from all member countries to support Ukraine. He demanded that no country be excluded from this obligation. However, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia oppose using the EU budget for military aid. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš insisted that Ukraine financing should be negotiated separately. He asserted that the primary priority for Europe must be the lives of its own citizens.

Costa Pushes for Digital Tax and Unanimity

European Council President António Costa is chairing the summit, which continues into Friday, and is urging leaders to approach the debate with a constructive mindset. He emphasized the need to reach unanimity on the budget's size, fund distribution, and revenue sources. Costa recently proposed an EU-wide tax on digital services to raise additional funds. This tax would target online advertising and revenue from user data, potentially generating 5 billion euros annually. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation. He claimed that allocating budget money for Ukraine would make Kyiv less inclined toward a peace process. The dispute highlights the complex interplay between fiscal responsibility, regional solidarity, and geopolitical commitments.