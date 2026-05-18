EU-ASEAN Business Council warns of P141 billion illicit tobacco trade losses in the Philippines

The EU-ASEAN Business Council, in a joint report with Euromonitor International, stated that the Philippines lost an estimated P141 billion in government revenues from the illicit tobacco trade over the past two years.

The EU-ASEAN Business Council reported that the Philippines lost a significant amount of government revenues due to illicit tobacco trade, with an estimated loss of P141 billion over the past two years.

The country recorded the highest illicit e-vape incidence and the second-highest loss from illicit cigarettes among ASEAN countries. The report projected an increase in illicit tobacco incidence and predicted revenue losses of $13 billion across the ASEAN-6. Chris Humphrey, executive director of EU-ABC, emphasized the alarming rate of illicit trade and its potential impact on ASEAN's economic future. The Philippines tied with Malaysia as the second-highest contributor to revenue losses in the region.

The council urged ASEAN governments to strengthen regional coordination, improve customs enforcement, and adopt digital and artificial intelligence tools for monitoring to combat illicit trade flows





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EU-ASEAN Business Council Illicit Tobacco Trade P141 Billion Government Revenues Illicit E-Vape Incidence Illicit Cigarette Sales Philippines ASEAN Countries Revenue Losses Illicit Traders Government Revenues Illicit Trade Illicit Cigarettes Illicit E-Vape Smuggling Cyberspace Customs Enforcement Regional Coordination

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