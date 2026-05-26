EU and European Countries Summon Russian Representatives Over Threats of Strikes on Ukraine

Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland and the European Union have summoned Russian representatives after Russia threatened strikes on targets in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Russia's threat to foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv is an unacceptable escalation, and several countries have condemned Russia's actions.

Germany , Norway , the Netherlands , Poland and the European Union summoned Russia n representatives on Tuesday after Russia threatened strikes on targets in Ukraine 's capital Kyiv . Moscow said on Monday that it intended to mount strikes on Ukrainian military targets and decision-making centers in Kyiv , one day after one of its heaviest bombardments of the city since the war began.

Russia's threat to foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv is an unacceptable escalation, spokesperson Anitta Hipper said in a post on X, calling for Moscow to stop hitting civilians. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said he had summoned Russia's ambassador Nikolai Korchunov to address the explicit threats against foreign personnel in Ukraine.

Sweden on Monday evening summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn Russia's false claims of airspace violations in the Nordic-Baltic region and Russia's threats against Latvia and other countries in the region. Poland also summoned Russia's envoy, demanding Russia would immediately halt its unlawful aggression against Ukraine, a spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday that the impending strikes were in response to Kyiv's continuing terrorist attacks. Moscow has cited a drone strike last Friday on a student dorm in Ukraine's Russian-held Luhansk region in which 21 people died. Ukraine's military denied the Russian accusations and said it had struck an elite drone command unit in the area





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