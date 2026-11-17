The European Commission initiates fresh proceedings against Temu for failing to mitigate risks of illegal items, following a previous 200 million euro penalty. New fines could reach 6% of global turnover.

The European Commission has launched fresh regulatory scrutiny against Temu, the Chinese-owned online retail giant, accusing the platform of systemic failures to protect consumers from dangerous and illegal goods. This development marks a significant escalation in Brussels efforts to enforce the Digital Services Act (DSA) across major e-commerce channels operating within the European Union.

Regulators announced on Tuesday that Temu failed to implement reasonable and effective measures to mitigate the risk of illegal products being offered to users. This accusation comes despite the platform already facing a substantial 200-million-euro ($220-million) fine imposed in May for similar offenses, including the presence of hazardous baby toys and defective chargers on its marketplace.

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DSA Violations and Safety Failures

The European Commission stated that Temu was breaking more rules under the Digital Services Act by failing to put in place reasonable, proportionate, and effective measures to mitigate the risk of illegal products being offered. The core of the issue lies in the platform's inability to properly filter high-risk categories such as toys, electronics, and cosmetics before they reach consumers.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen emphasized that shopping online should not mean risking the purchase of illegal and unsafe products. The preliminary findings against Temu mark another step towards making the online world safer, according to the official statement released by the Commission during the announcement of these new findings.

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Stakeholder Positions and Compliance Disputes

Temu responded to the accusations by respectfully disagreeing with the commission's preliminary view. The retailer argued that it invests significantly in compliance infrastructure and human expertise and implements a suite of control measures that effectively mitigate illegal product risks. The company further stated that it will review and respond to the preliminary findings carefully while continuing to engage constructively with the commission.

However, Brussels took issue with the retailer's sanction system, noting it was not a strong enough deterrent. EU regulators found that traders were able to commit several serious infringements, such as selling products that fail safety checks, before Temu suspended any of their stores. The moderation system appeared to focus more on complying with the company's internal rules than on ensuring product safety for EU users.

Regulatory Impact and Market Consequences

Under the DSA, fines can go as high as six percent of a company's total worldwide annual turnover. This potential penalty structure places significant financial pressure on Temu, which has rapidly grown to attract more than 120 million users after entering the bloc's market in 2023. The scale of the user base makes the enforcement of these safety standards particularly critical for consumer protection across the continent.

The current investigation, which began in 2024, is one of many under the DSA, including probes into China's AliExpress and the Chinese-founded Shein. The EU already imposed a fine of 550 million euros on AliExpress in July over the sale of illegal goods on its platform, signaling a broad crackdown on cross-border e-commerce practices that bypass traditional safety controls.

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Future Procedures and Consumer Levies

Temu now has the right to examine the EU's documents and reply in writing to the Commission's allegations. This procedural step allows the company to present its defense before any final decision is made, though the preliminary nature of the findings suggests the regulator has gathered substantial evidence of non-compliance. Consumers are buying more items from outside the EU, often because of the cheaper prices, but Brussels is cracking down on small parcel imports.

In parallel with these legal actions, Brussels has introduced new financial barriers for small parcel imports to offset regulatory gaps. Last year, nearly six billion small packages entered the bloc, mostly from China, up from around 4.6 billion in 2024. The EU this month set a two-euro handling fee on packages from outside the bloc, coming just months after imposing a three-euro levy on low-cost parcels, further complicating the logistics for platforms like Temu.