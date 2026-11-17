Ethel Booba discusses her 10-year relationship with Jessie Salazar, her anxiety about aging and marriage, and how motherhood has shifted her priorities regarding intimacy and future planning.

Comedian and television personality Ethel Booba recently appeared on the talk show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda to discuss the complexities of her decade-long romantic partnership with Chef Jessie Salazar. The candid conversation, which took place on Tuesday, delved into her personal insecurities regarding aging and the stability of her long-term relationship. Booba revealed that despite their enduring bond, she struggles with deep-seated fears about being replaced as her relationship dynamics evolve over time.

Menopause And Intimacy Concerns

Booba opened up about her anxiety regarding the physical changes associated with menopause and how they might impact her intimacy with Salazar. She explained that she is currently in her menopausal stages, a physiological transition that has led her to worry about the future of their sexual connection. The comedian admitted that she is scared that hormonal fluctuations may make them less intimate, potentially causing Salazar to sulk or become dissatisfied with the change.

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These concerns are not merely theoretical for Booba, as she explicitly stated that she fears her partner may eventually replace her due to these biological changes. She acknowledged that such fears are natural for many wives, yet they remain a significant source of emotional distress for her. The comedienne turned emotional while discussing these vulnerabilities, highlighting the pressure she feels to maintain her relevance and desirability within the relationship as she ages.

Marriage Hesitations And Family Pressure

Although Booba and Salazar have been together for ten years, the prospect of formalizing their union through marriage remains a source of hesitation for the actress. She revealed that her reluctance is rooted in the traumatic experiences she witnessed during her parents' relationship. These past family dynamics have created a barrier to her commitment, making the idea of legal marriage a daunting prospect rather than a straightforward step in her relationship progression.

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Despite her own reservations, external pressure from her family unit adds complexity to the situation. Booba noted that the night before her television appearance, her daughter Michaela asked when the couple was going to get married. This inquiry from her child contrasts with Booba's own stance, as she admitted that when Salazar brings up the topic of marriage, she typically rejects the idea. The tension between her partner's forward-thinking nature and her own cautious approach creates a ongoing dialogue about their future.

Life Changes And Financial Realities

Booba described Salazar as significantly different from her past romantic partners, particularly in his pragmatic and forward-looking attitude toward life. She credited both Salazar and her daughter with fundamentally changing her perspective on relationships and personal growth. Unlike previous boyfriends where she gave her all without consideration for long-term stability, Booba now finds herself adjusting her lifestyle and financial habits to accommodate the responsibilities of motherhood.

The transition to a parental role has forced Booba to prioritize her daughter's well-being over personal luxuries. She explained that expenses for essentials such as milk and diapers are substantial, requiring a serious adjustment to her previous standard of living. This financial reality demands that she think strategically about her daughter's future, shifting her focus from immediate gratification to long-term security and planning. This evolution in mindset underscores the maturity she has gained through her decade-long partnership and the challenges of raising a child.