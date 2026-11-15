Ethan Connelly Apologizes for Inappropriate Behavior and Dinosaur Jokes on PBB Big Night

PBB housemate Ethan Connelly issues a sincere apology for participating in teasing jokes about housemate Gehlee Dangca, explaining his motivation to fit in and avoid nomination.

Pinoy Big Brother housemate Ethan Connelly has publicly apologized for his role in making inappropriate jokes about fellow housemate Gehlee Dangca during the reality competition. The apology came during his interview on Kalurks following his exit from the show, where he addressed the controversy surrounding comments labeled as dinosaur jokes. He admitted that while he felt uncomfortable with the teasing, he participated in it due to social pressure and fear of rejection from the other housemates.

Clarification of Inappropriate Dinosaur Jokes

Connelly sought to clarify the intent behind the controversial remarks, stating that he never intended to treat Dangca as a trophy or an object of competition. He emphasized that his primary goal was to get to know her as a person and understand who she really is. The term dinosaur originated as an inside joke among the male housemates, referencing Calix Esguerra who was compared to Arlo from the film The Good Dinosaur. This term initially served as a playful nickname for the younger guys in the house, creating a dynamic where older members felt protective like big brothers.

Also read Ethan Banares and Calix Esguerra Evicted in First Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 Eviction

Motivation to Fit In With Housemates

Connelly revealed that his anxiety about being nominated again heavily influenced his decision to go along with the boys' jokes. He had already received a nomination and feared that if he did not get along with the others, they might vote for him again. This fear led him to believe that participating in the teasing might help him gain acceptance and be seen as one of the boys. He acknowledged that his desire to fit in led him to participate in behavior he personally found uncomfortable.

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Sincere Apology to Gehlee Dangca

He took this opportunity to apologize to Gehlee Dangca, her family, and her fans for the discomfort caused. Connelly stated that he knew the behavior was wrong and that he wanted to make amends. He admitted that even when he felt uncomfortable, he laughed along, which he now recognizes as a mistake. He expressed his regret for not standing up against the teasing when he first felt uneasy about it.

Real-World Impact of Inside Jokes

The incident highlights the complex social dynamics within reality TV competitions like Pinoy Big Brother. Participants often face pressure to conform to group behavior to avoid isolation or negative outcomes such as nominations. The evolution of the dinosaur joke from a friendly term to a source of controversy demonstrates how quickly inside jokes can become problematic when they involve teasing about a specific individual. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of respectful communication and the potential consequences of ignoring one's discomfort in group settings.