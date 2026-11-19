Sparkle actor Ethan Benares discusses his desire to complete his Psychology degree at University of St. La Salle while pursuing a career in entertainment following PBB Collab 3.0.

Ethan Benares has expressed a strong intention to resume his academic journey, even as he actively pursues new opportunities within the competitive entertainment industry. The actor, known for his role in the film Sparkle, clarified that while he is open to pausing his education for career advancement, his ultimate goal remains to become a professional actor.

Academic Goals and Career Priorities

In a recent interview with GMA News Online on Thursday, Benares confirmed that he still aims to complete his Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree at the University of St. La Salle. He had successfully completed his first year of studies before deciding to take a break from his coursework to focus on other professional endeavors.

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Benares stated that his priority is flexible depending on the opportunities presented to him in show business. He explained that if numerous acting roles or projects arise, he would willingly put his studies on hold. Despite this potential delay, he emphasized that his actual dream is to succeed as an actor rather than strictly following a traditional academic path.

Self-Directed Learning and Reading Habits

Even while prioritizing his burgeoning showbiz career, Benares remains committed to expanding his knowledge and intellectual growth outside the classroom environment. He plans to consistently read self-improvement literature and fantasy novels to stimulate his imagination and intelligence.

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He believes that imagination and intelligence are limitless resources that can be cultivated through continuous learning. Among his top recommendations for personal development is the book The Courage to Be Disliked, authored by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi. Benares is currently nearing the completion of this title.

The actor shared that the book provides valuable insights into how individuals perceive and judge others. He noted that the text helped him understand psychological behaviors and social dynamics more deeply, allowing him to apply these lessons to his personal and professional life.

Viral Observations and Social Impact

Benares recalled that one of his specific remarks regarding this book went viral on TikTok, garnering significant attention from his followers. His observation focused on the tendency of people who have already decided to dislike someone to focus disproportionately on that person's flaws rather than their positive qualities.

He validated this concept by stating that it is very true, especially after reading the book. Benares explained that when someone holds a negative perception of another person, they naturally notice flaws more easily than good qualities. This insight resonated with many viewers and highlighted his thoughtful approach to interpersonal relationships.

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PBB Collab 3.0 Premiere and Schedule

The context of Benares' recent media appearances is tied to his participation in PBB Collab 3.0, which premiered on October 24. The series has become a focal point for his current public profile and career momentum.

The show airs on GMA Network with a specific weekly schedule designed to maximize viewer engagement. Broadcasts occur from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 4:45 p.m., allowing fans across different time zones and availability to tune in.

Benares' ability to balance his acting commitments with his educational aspirations and social media influence demonstrates a multifaceted approach to his career. His willingness to engage in self-improvement and share meaningful insights continues to strengthen his connection with his audience.