Estrada, Bonoan Charged with Plunder and Graft in Flood Control Scandal

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada and ex-DPWH chief Bonoan face plunder and graft charges over a corruption scandal involving flood control projects. The Ombudsman, after a DOJ probe, is pursuing only the two most serious charges, which carry severe penalties including detention without bail. The case stems from alleged manipulations of infrastructure budgets and systematic kickbacks, with evidence including Senate hearing transcripts. Estrada denies any wrongdoing, referencing his past acquittal in a separate plunder case.

Estrada and former DPWH Secretary Bonoan face new plunder and graft charges linked to flood control project corruption. The Ombudsman is prosecuting only plunder and graft after DOJ recommended additional charges.

Plunder requires at least P50 million and is non-bailable. The investigation uncovered alleged conspiratorial manipulations of infrastructure budgets and bidding, including evidence from Senate hearings detailing 30% kickbacks. Estrada denies wrongdoing, calling it the price for his principles. His earlier plunder acquittal hinged on an unconvincing star witness





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Plunder Graft Jinggoy Estrada Bonoan Flood Control Scandal Ombudsman DOJ Philippines Corruption Infrastructure

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