Esremobrak Band Explains Name Origin and Musical Philosophy

The Taguig-based band Esremobrak reveals the meaning behind their name and the real-life inspirations for their hit song, highlighting their unique background as college professors.

The music group Esremobrak appeared on the Unang Hirit program on Friday to discuss the origins of their identity and the creative forces driving their work. The band, which hails from the East Rembo area in Taguig, shared how their local roots directly influenced their artistic direction and public persona.

Taguig Roots Define Esremobrak Identity

Myk Tamayo, the bassist of the ensemble, provided the definitive explanation for the band's distinctive name during the interview segment. He clarified that Esremobrak is derived from East Rembo, the specific neighborhood in Taguig where the group members are from.

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Tamayo recounted that he invited his fellow musicians to his home, revealing that he is originally from East Rembo. During this gathering, the group observed that their neighborhood represented the face of the masses in that district.

This realization prompted them to adopt a musical style that they explicitly described as the music of slums. The decision was not arbitrary but rather a deliberate embrace of their community's identity as they formed their musical collective.

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MC Mislan Details Song Inspirations

Bandleader and vocalist MC Mislan, also known as MC, explained the conceptual framework behind their song Mahal Magmahal. He stated that the track was inspired by an individual who is in love but lacks sufficient financial budget to support the relationship.

Mislan traced the specific inspiration to events in 2023 when the price of onions increased significantly. He pondered how a person in love would manage if economic pressures made daily life more expensive, especially when spending money on a romantic partner.

The vocalist emphasized that love requires more than just romantic excitement or thrill. He argued that emotional stability is a necessary component of any successful relationship, implying that financial security supports emotional well-being.

Academic Background of Group Members

The ensemble Esremobrak is composed of five distinct musicians who handle various instruments within the group. The lineup includes MC as the vocalist, Steven Pedro on drums, Jun Rivera on ukulele, Myk Tamayo on bass guitar, and Nat Panganiban also playing the ukulele.

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A lesser-known aspect of the group is that three of its members hold professional positions in higher education. Nat Panganiban, MC, and Jun Rivera are all college professors at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

This academic background adds a layer of complexity to their public image as they balance their teaching careers with their performances as a musical group. Their dual roles highlight the diverse talents within the Taguig-based band.

Impact of Economic Factors on Art

The discussion on Friday highlighted how real-world economic conditions directly influence artistic expression among local musicians. The rise in the cost of basic goods like onions served as a direct catalyst for the creation of new music that reflects societal struggles.

Viewers were invited to watch the group perform their work, which combines their musical skills with their lived experiences in East Rembo. The performance serves as a testament to how community identity and economic reality shape the sound of modern Philippine music.