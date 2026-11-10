Escudero Urges Unsold Condo Units Be Tapped for 4PH Housing

Senator Chiz Escudero proposes adding an estimated 80,000 unsold condo units in the National Capital Region to the 4PH housing program.

Senator Francis 'Chiz' Escudero is pushing to bring thousands of unsold condominium units into the government's housing program. He said existing real estate inventory should be tapped as part of wider efforts to make decent and affordable housing more accessible to Filipinos.

Escudero raised the proposal during his Chiz Wiz! podcast over the weekend. He was joined by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Undersecretary Marisol Anenias and Colliers Philippines Research Director Joey Roi Bondoc, who cited an estimated 80,000 unsold condominium units in the National Capital Region alone.

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Unsold Condo Units Could Fill the Housing Gap

Escudero is proposing that unsold condominium units be integrated into the expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. He argued that existing housing stock can reach families faster than building new projects from scratch.

Bondoc said many of the unsold units were originally intended for the Philippine offshore gaming operator market. Escudero described the situation as a 'housing paradox,' noting that thousands of condominium units remain unoccupied while millions of Filipinos continue to face a housing backlog.

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Escudero said the goal is to better align existing housing supply with families' housing needs and financial capacity. He stressed that available units could be made accessible through public-private collaboration.

DHSUD Confirms Developers Can Enroll Excess Inventory

Anenias confirmed that the DHSUD already allows developers to enroll excess housing inventory under the 4PH Program. She noted, however, that participation may require developers to accept lower margins or absorb losses.

Escudero, who chairs the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, said government and developers should explore ways to make these units work for buyers. He said affordability depends on financing rather than supply alone.

'Housing is not simply a problem of supply,' Escudero said. 'The bigger challenge is making homes affordable for ordinary Filipinos through financing terms they can realistically pay every month.'

Escudero urged policymakers to lower monthly housing costs through improved financing mechanisms, subsidies and longer repayment periods. He also called for expanded affordable rental housing options for families not yet ready to buy homes.

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Senate Bills Target Faster Socialized Housing Delivery

Escudero is linking the proposal to Senate Bill No. 1992 and Senate Bill No. 2571, both aimed at expanding housing access. The measures address land acquisition and developer compliance options.

Senate Bill No. 1992 seeks to strengthen government's capacity to acquire land for socialized housing and has already passed third reading in the Senate. Escudero also recently filed Senate Bill No. 2571, which would expand compliance options for developers under the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992.

Under Senate Bill No. 2571, developers could convert ready-for-occupancy units into accredited socialized housing units, provided they meet DHSUD price ceilings and development standards. Once accredited, these units may be credited toward existing or future balanced housing obligations, offering a faster route to delivering actual homes.

Beyond housing production, Escudero said government should pursue measures to lower the overall cost of homeownership and encourage the productive use of existing housing inventory. He also called for improved mass transit systems so more Filipinos can live outside major urban centers while keeping access to employment opportunities.