Escudero's Redemption Role in Senate, but Unresolved Flood Control Allegations Remain

Escudero's decision to attend a Senate session that established a quorum was a significant contribution to restoring the chamber's ability to function. However, there are unresolved allegations related to the flood control scandal that have engulfed several prominent public officials, including Escudero. The author argues that accountability cannot be suspended based on political convenience and that the legal and investigative processes concerning the flood control controversy must be completed.

FILIPINOS love redemption stories because they resonate deeply with our culture, our religion and our collective imagination. We are raised on narratives of repentance, forgiveness and transformation.

We admire the sinner who reforms, the prodigal son who returns and the fallen hero who rises again. In politics, this often translates into a willingness to embrace public officials who appear to have redeemed themselves through a single act of courage or statesmanship. But redemption is not acquittal. This distinction is important today as many are celebrating Sen.

Francis Escudero for the role he played in ending the paralysis that gripped the Senate and enabling the election of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian as acting Senate president. His decision to attend the session that finally established a quorum helped restore the Senate’s ability to perform its constitutional functions. In a period of intense political maneuvering and institutional uncertainty, that was undoubtedly a significant contribution.

There is no reason to diminish the importance of what Escudero did. The Senate is a constitutional institution whose ability to function is essential to democratic governance. When political factions engage in tactics that effectively paralyze the chamber, the public suffers because legislation stalls, oversight functions are disrupted and confidence in democratic institutions erodes. Escudero’s decision helped end that paralysis and allowed the Senate to move forward.

What he does not deserve, however, is automatic exoneration from other questions that continue to surround him. Yet that appears to be exactly what is beginning to happen. A narrative is emerging that portrays him not merely as a senator who made the correct decision at a critical moment but as a political savior who rescued the Senate from dysfunction. This is where caution becomes necessary.

Political heroism and public accountability are not mutually exclusive. A politician can perform a commendable act and still be required to answer allegations concerning his conduct in other matters. The problem with redemption narratives is that they often encourage selective memory. They focus public attention on a dramatic and emotionally satisfying event while pushing uncomfortable issues into the background.

In Escudero’s case, there remain unresolved issues arising from allegations related to the flood control scandal that has engulfed several prominent public officials. Various testimonies have surfaced over the past year linking political personalities to alleged kickbacks and irregularities in the allocation of flood control funds. Escudero has consistently denied these allegations and has every right to do so. Like every citizen, he is entitled to due process and to the presumption of innocence.

The presumption of innocence, however, should not be confused with public absolution. The former is a legal principle designed to protect individuals from unjust punishment. The latter is a political sentiment that often emerges when public sympathy overwhelms public scrutiny. One protects rights.

The other can sometimes undermine accountability. The legal and investigative processes concerning the flood control controversy remain ongoing. Affidavits have been filed. Counter-affidavits have been submitted.

Allegations have been made and denied. Until these processes reach their conclusion, accountability remains unfinished business. The fact that Escudero played a constructive role in restoring Senate operations does not eliminate the need to resolve those issues through the proper institutional channels. This is not an argument against Escudero.

It is an argument against inconsistency. If we insist that public officials answer allegations against them, then that principle must apply regardless of whether we currently admire them or criticize them. Accountability cannot depend on political convenience. It cannot be suspended because a politician suddenly becomes useful to our preferred political outcome.

Nor can it be set aside because a politician performs an act that generates widespread public approval. A democracy that remembers only what is convenient is a democracy vulnerable to manipulation. Politicians understand this reality very wel





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