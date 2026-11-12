Escudero Questions Duterte's Cash Receipts from Corporations with No Stated Interest

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero raised concerns over Vice President Sara Duterte receiving P2.1 million from corporations where she allegedly held no interest, while prosecutors questioned undeclared cash and credit card purchases by her husband, Atty. Manases Carpio.

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Chiz Escudero said on Wednesday that Vice President Sara Duterte's receipt of cash from private corporations in which she allegedly holds no interest could raise serious questions.

Impeachment Inquiry Questions VP Cash Receipts

At the resumption of the impeachment proceedings, Escudero noted that Duterte's name did not appear in the general information sheets of Great Jolly Times Foods Corporation and Times Square Bee Foods Corporation, as well as their successor-in-interest, GenCorp Industries. This is quite a serious allegation, Ma'am, from a different perspective, Escudero said. The Vice President during different times in her career was a public officer.

Also read House Panel Questions VP Duterte Tax Omission on Davao City Pay

So why would she be receiving monies from a corporation that she has no interest in? Defense witness Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay, in-house counsel of both GenCorp and Metro City Chow Foods Corp., testified that GenCorp disbursed funds to Duterte amounting to P2.1 million from 2022 to 2025 from her loose investment in the company for a specific franchise over a Jollibee branch located at Times Square Place in Davao.

Punay explained that the loose investment originated from Duterte's initial investment of P46,000 as an incorporator-stockholder of Davao Bounty Times Food Corporation in 2007. Escudero pressed Punay on the consideration made to transfer those rights from Davao Bounty to Great Jolly Times, and the subsequent corporations that eventually operated the branch at Times Square Place, questioning why Duterte would continue to receive money from the company. So, what was actually bought and paid for by Great Jolly Times?

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What was bought and paid for, if any? What was being paid for up until 2025, at least by GenCorp? Didn't it raise a big question mark on your part? the presiding officer asked. Punay said Davao Bounty was supposed to operate a branch of Jollibee in Times Square Place in Davao, but it did not push through.

She said Duterte's shareholdings in Davao Bounty were subsequently carried over to Great Jolly Times, which eventually became the franchise holder of the fast-food restaurant's Times Square branch, and later to Time Square Bee Foods Corporation. The franchise over the Jollibee branch was ultimately transferred to GenCorp, which now operates five Jollibee branches in Davao, Punay added. Escudero said that P2.1 million was disbursed to Duterte from 2022 to 2025 as a return of her investment from her loose investment.

Although the Vice President's name did not appear in the corporations' general information sheets, Escudero said that Duterte declared herself as a stockholder of Great Jolly Times Foods Corporation/Times Square Bee Foods Corporation and as a stockholder of GenCorp in her statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth. Escudero also noted that the corporations have interlocking directors: the couple Jaime and Richie Cruz, their children Kimberly and Nathan Zachary, and Girlie dela Cruz.

GenCorp Food Contracts Linked to VP Investments

GenCorp secured 19 food services contracts from the local government from 2022 to 2025, he pointed out. Earlier, you mentioned when Attorney Justin was asking you that the contracts came from four branches except for Times Square. But when I had the bidding documents examined, it didn't state the particular Jollibee branch that was awarded, the senator-judge said. Escudero said GenCorp placed bids for these food services contracts, not the specific Jollibee branch of the company.

I asked you earlier if Jollibee at Times Square ever obtained the contract. If I recall correctly, you said no. But the one winning the bidding is GenCorp. The Jollibee branch owned by GenCorp does not bid. The one that bids is GenCorp.

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Who among those five branches supplies - that is already GenCorp's problem - the winning bidder's problem, he said. Meanwhile, the House prosecution team said that the credit card purchases of Atty. Manases Carpio, husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, raised suspicion because the couple did not declare any cash on hand or in the bank in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth from 2019 to 2025.

Prosecution Highlights Husband's Credit Card Spending

Private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa made the position after the presentation of defense witnesses Anel Antero and Chad Parian, who testified on the credit card purchases of Carpio, worth over P200,000. Antero testified that he partly reimbursed Carpio for the P200,000 meal they ate with a group at Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, while Parian said that Carpio paid for over P256,000 worth of shoes for the children of Elite Basketball team and their parents in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The single-transaction credit card purchases were part of the financial forensic report earlier made by accountant-lawyer Alex Cabrera, a witness for the prosecution. Kapani-paniwala ba na ang isang tao na wala siyang dineklara na cash on hand or cash in bank pero merong milyon-milyong lumalabas sa bank accounts at kayang bumili, sa isang gastusan, ng P250,000 worth of shoes? Tolosa said in a press conference. Yun lang naman ho yung issue.

Hindi naman po sinasabi na huwag mong supportahan yung anak mo sa sports. Wala naman hong sinabing ganyan ang prosecution, Tolosa added. Tolosa did not name names, but senator-judge Pia Cayetano called out the prosecution for asking Parian about the P256,000 worth of rubber shoes.

Judge Slams Prosecution Over Extravagant Purchase Questions

Private prosecutor Rey Robles also asked Parian if such a purchase by Carpio is compliant with the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees, which states that public officials and employees and their families shall lead modest lives appropriate to their positions and income. They shall not indulge in extravagant or ostentatious display of wealth in any form. Prosecution, I'm warning you. I will not hide my disdain.

I will not. I cannot, Cayetano said of Robles' questioning. Is it the prosecution's intention to make a parent relinquish their parental duty in terms of rearing their child in the manner they feel is the best to promote character, leadership, teamwork just because one of the parents becomes a public official? Cayetano added.