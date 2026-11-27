Ero Mining halts mining at its Tucumã operation due to SEMAS orders following heavy El Niño rains. The company faces $2.9M fines while working on remediation plans.

Ero Mining has temporarily suspended all mining and processing activities at its Tucumã Operation in the Brazilian state of Pará. This operational halt is a direct compliance measure following an official notice issued by the Pará State Environment and Sustainability Secretariat, known as SEMAS. The suspension affects the company's primary copper assets in the region, marking a significant disruption to its production schedule.

Rainfall Overflow Triggers Operational Suspension

The immediate trigger for this shutdown was a series of intense rainfall events that overwhelmed the site's water management infrastructure. Last week, the Tucumã Operation experienced extreme weather conditions driven by the current year's strong El Niño phenomena. These storms resulted in two localized overflow events from a surface contact-water sump, which was unable to handle the sudden influx of water. The rainfall was short in duration but extremely violent, with peak intensities exceeding 70 millimeters per hour.

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Data from the operation's on-site weather station highlights the severity of the situation. Rainfall in the first 20 days of November totaled approximately 275 millimeters. This figure represents a staggering 170% increase above the normal seasonal rainfall average for the entire month of November in this region. The excessive volume of water quickly exceeded the designed pumping capacity of the existing sump system, leading to the overflow incidents that necessitated the regulatory intervention.

Regulatory Findings And Financial Penalties

Upon detecting the overflow events, Ero Mining immediately activated emergency protocols. The company deployed additional resources to boost water pumping and storage capacity and relocated a stockpile to minimize the potential for further contact water contamination in the affected areas. Ero promptly notified SEMAS of the incidents, which led to an independent technical assessment by the state agency. SEMAS identified anomalous pH readings in local water samples collected near the Tucumã Operation.

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Consequently, SEMAS directed Ero to temporarily suspend mining operations. While processing operations were initially permitted to continue during constructive dialogue, the company has now halted all production activities as of the latest update. The financial impact of these environmental incidents is substantial. Fines associated with the overflow events total approximately US$2.9 million, which equates to BRL 16.8 million. These penalties underscore the strict regulatory oversight in Para State regarding environmental compliance in mining operations.

Broader Regional Weather Impact And Disputed Fines

The weather disruptions extend beyond the immediate vicinity of the mine. Weather conditions in October and November have significantly impacted communities throughout Pará State. Residents in and near the municipality of São Félix do Xingu, located approximately 50 kilometers from the Tucumã Operation, reported two separate fish mortality events. These incidents occurred prior to the overflow events at the mine site.

The municipal environment secretariat of São Félix do Xingu has issued a fine associated with these fish mortality events, totaling approximately US$1.9 million, or BRL 10.9 million. Ero Mining states that it has not received formal documentation to support this specific fine. Furthermore, the company asserts that no correlation has been identified between the fish mortality events and the operations at the Tucumã mine. Ero maintains that it is working collaboratively with technical agencies responsible for mining activities in the region to address these broader environmental concerns.

Remediation Plan And Future Production Outlook

Despite the complete stoppage of production, Ero Mining emphasizes that constructive dialogue with SEMAS remains ongoing. The company is actively engaged in remediation and planning efforts to restore full operational status. Ero expects to submit the final remediation plan, which was requested by SEMAS, for review shortly. This plan is a critical prerequisite for the company to seek authorization to restart its activities.

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The Tucumã Operation is expected to resume activities only following a successful technical review by SEMAS and the subsequent approval of the proposed remediation plan. Ero Mining remains fully committed to remediating the areas impacted by the overflow events and protecting the environment. The company continues to operate its Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Xavantina gold mine in Mato Grosso State, while advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project in the Carajás Province.