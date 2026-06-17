Erling Haaland Nets Brace as Norway Returns to World Cup with 4-1 Win Over Iraq

Norway begins its first World Cup in 26 years with a dominant 4-1 victory over Iraq, highlighted by Erling Haaland's two goals. The win puts Norway top of Group I, tied with France on points. Iraq's journey to the tournament was marked by a lengthy qualification campaign and off-field challenges.

In a commanding display, Norway secured a 4-1 victory over Iraq in their opening match of the World Cup , marking their return to the tournament after a 26-year absence.

The match, held in Boston, saw Erling Haaland score his first World Cup goals, bringing his international tally to 57 goals in just 51 appearances. The Manchester City striker opened the scoring in the 29th minute, converting a low cross from the left after a clever move initiated by Antonio Nusa. Iraq equalized ten minutes later through a powerful header by Aymen Hussein, who rose brilliantly to meet Amir Al-Ammari's cross.

However, before halftime, Hussein's own defensive error gifted Haaland his second goal, as the Norwegian striker capitalized on a slow reaction from Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan following a backpass. The second half continued in Norway's favor, with Leo Ostigard heading in a third from a Martin Odegaard corner shortly after coming off the bench. Deep into stoppage time, Norway added a fourth when Hussein deflected a looping header from Haaland into his own net.

The win places Norway atop Group I, tied on points with France but ahead on goal difference. Norway will face France in their next group match in New Jersey on June 22. Norway's journey to this World Cup has been nothing short of remarkable, ending a 26-year drought since their last appearance in 1998. Under coach Stale Solbakken, a former player from that 1998 squad, Norway breezed through qualifying, highlighted by two decisive victories over Italy.

The team is spearheaded by a golden generation, with Haaland and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard leading the charge. Solbakken had forecasted that Haaland would make a significant impact at his first major tournament, and the striker delivered emphatically. Beyond Haaland's clinical finishing, Norway's attacking prowess was evident in the inventive play of Nusa and the overlapping runs of David Moller Wolfe.

The defensive solidity, despite a moment of vulnerability for Iraq's equalizer, was anchored by a performance that saw them control most of the match. Iraq's participation in the World Cup is a story of perseverance. They qualified as the 48th and final team after a 21-match campaign spanning 867 days.

Their path was further complicated by off-field challenges; Aymen Hussein, who scored the decisive goal in the playoff against Bolivia, was detained and questioned for hours by U.S. immigration officials upon arrival. This is Iraq's first World Cup appearance since 1986, and they had lost all three group matches in their previous tournament.

Despite the defeat, Iraq showed resilience, particularly in the first half after equalizing and again in the second half with efforts from Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Al-Hamadi, and a spectacular volley from Akam Hashim that just cleared the crossbar. The experience, however, exposed defensive frailties, especially in dealing with high-pressure moments, which proved costly against a clinical Norwegian attack.

Both teams now look ahead to their next matches, with Norway eyeing a statement win against France and Iraq aiming to regroup and secure a historic result





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Norway Iraq World Cup Erling Haaland Aymen Hussein Group I France Stale Solbakken Martin Odegaard

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