Erika Deloria Leads Galeries Tower to First PVL Victory After 0-4 Start

Galeries Tower Highrisers secure crucial win over Akari with Erika Deloria's 20-point performance, ending a four-game losing streak in the PVL Siklab Series.

Erika Deloria delivered a commanding performance to lift Galeries Tower to its first victory of the 2026-27 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series. The Highrisers defeated Akari in a five-set thriller on Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum, snapping a dismal four-game losing streak that had plagued the squad since the tournament began.

Deloria's Standout Performance Breaks Losing Streak

Erika Deloria led Galeries Tower to victory with a stellar 20-point effort, proving indispensable in the match against Akari. Her contribution included 18 successful attacks and two service aces, providing the offensive spark the team desperately needed. Additionally, Deloria anchored the back-row with 28 perfect receptions from 42 attempts, showcasing her all-around utility as a 5-foot-7 outside spiker.

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The Highrisers emerged from the contest with a 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 15-25, 15-10 win, securing a morale-boosting escape over their opponents. This decisive win was recognized immediately by the league, with Deloria named the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week for the period from Nov. 3 to 7. The award highlighted her individual excellence during a critical stretch of the conference schedule.

Highrisers Shift to Eighth Place With Crucial Win

Galeries Tower moved to a 1-4 record following the victory, currently sitting in eighth place in the standings. Despite the low rank, the win serves as a potential turning point for the Highrisers as they aim to jump into the heated race for the semifinals. The team had struggled to find consistency early on, making this breakthrough result vital for their postseason aspirations.

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The 20th overall pick in the 2025 PVL Draft, Deloria, emphasized that persistence is key to eventual success. She noted that as long as the team puts in the necessary work, favorable results will follow. This mindset helped keep the squad unfazed despite the difficult start to the ongoing conference, reinforcing a culture of resilience among the players.

Deloria's Journey From Draft Pick to Conference Standout

Erika Deloria's path to this moment has been marked by transition and growth since joining the professional circuit. After the disbandment of Chery Tiggo, the team that originally drafted her, Deloria signed with Galeries Tower in January of this year. Her experience with a previous squad provided valuable lessons that have since hardened her professional resolve.

During the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference, which was ruled by Creamline in April, Galeries Tower won just three of their 11 games. The difficult season was part of the formative experiences that made Deloria stronger and more composed. Her ability to remain steady after the 0-4 start in the current Siklab Series demonstrates the maturity gained through previous challenges.

Next Steps for Galeries Tower in Playoff Race

The victory over Akari provides Galeries Tower with momentum as they continue their push toward the semifinals. The team must now maintain this level of play to climb the standings and secure a playoff spot. With Deloria's proven ability to carry the load offensively and defensively, the Highrisers have a clear leader to guide them through the remainder of the conference.

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Remaining games will be critical for determining final seeding, but the psychological boost from this win cannot be overstated. The team has proven that they can compete with top-tier opponents and close out tight matches. This confidence will be essential as they face future opponents in the bid for postseason contention.