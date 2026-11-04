Ericka Ordizo Upsets Vietnam GM at 7ASEAN+ Chess Championships

Far Eastern University student Ericka Ordizo defeats Woman Grandmaster Hoang Thi Bao, sharing perfect scores at the 7ASEAN+ Individual Women's Chess Championships.

Far Eastern University freshman Ericka Ordizo, an 18-year-old from Alaminos, Pangasinan, secured a landmark victory at the 7ASEAN+ Individual Women's Chess Championships on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Despite entering the tournament as one of the lowest-rated and youngest competitors, Ordizo demonstrated exceptional skill by defeating Woman Grandmaster Hoang Thi Bao of Vietnam. This triumph against a highly experienced opponent silenced early doubts about her potential in the nine-round international meet.

Ordizo Defeats Hoang Thi Bao in Strategic Victory

Ericka Ordizo dismantled the Slav Defense employed by the 39-year-old Hoang Thi Bao, who resigned with three pawns down and a clearly losing position after 37 moves. Hoang Thi Bao is a former national Vietnamese champion and a former board one Olympiad player, making her a formidable adversary for any participant. Ordizo's ability to navigate this complex endgame highlighted her strategic maturity, proving that age and rating are merely statistics that do not define competitive potential in high-level chess.

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Tournament Standings and Philippine Chess Performances

Following this significant win, Ericka Ordizo sits at the helm of the leaderboard alongside six other competitors, all holding perfect scores of two points each. The tournament, which began on Tuesday with Ordizo's earlier shock victory over Filipina Olympiad veteran Woman International Master Bernadette Galas, continues to produce unexpected results. Her performance has established her as a serious contender in a field filled with experienced international players seeking dominance.

Marie Antoinette San Diego Achieves Career Redemption

Another Philippine representative, Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego, also secured a crucial win by defeating Olympiad standout WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Master Ruelle Canino consecutively. This victory serves as redemption for the 27-year-old San Diego, whose poor form in the early National Championship cost her a spot on the national team that competed in September's Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Her return to top form signals a strong resurgence for Philippine chess representation in regional events.

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Competition Structure and Global Participants

Both Ericka Ordizo and Marie Antoinette San Diego are actively fighting for the direct Woman Grandmaster title, which will be awarded to the eventual champion of the tournament. The field of unscathed players also includes Indian Woman International Master Bordoloi Pratitee and Woman FIDE Master Shree Reddy Keerti, Vietnamese Woman Grandmaster Nguyen Thi Mai Hung, Singaporean Woman FIDE Master Fang Kun, and another Vietnamese entrant, Woman International Master Nguyen Hong Anh.

Event Sponsorship and Future Tournament Implications

The 7ASEAN+ Individual Women's Chess Championships is sponsored by host Governor Henry S. Oaminal, Sr., and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and WR Chess. With the tournament spanning nine rounds, the pressure intensifies as these top seeds continue to face one another. The results so far indicate a highly competitive landscape where emerging talents like Ordizo are challenging established hierarchies in Asian chess.