The Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered Meralco to refund P1.987 billion in over-recovered charges through a RAB Refund line item over three months, with residential customers receiving about P0.2611 per kWh.

The Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered Manila Electric Company to refund P1.987 billion to its customers, with the refund to be implemented in the next billing cycle after Meralco receives the order and to run for three months or until the full amount is returned.

The refund will appear on customers bills as a separate line item labeled RAB Refund. It covers Meralco energy sales from April 2003 to June 2007 and has an average rate of P0.1536 per kilowatt-hour. Residential and small commercial customers will receive a refund rate of P0.2611 per kWh. A household consuming 200 kWh a month will get a credit of about P52 per month, or roughly P157 over the three-month refund period.

Also read Shell Pilipinas wins P374.79-M jet fuel excise tax refund

ERC Chair Praises Critical Refund Timing

ERC chairman and chief executive officer Francis Saturnino Juan said the refund comes at a critical time. This refund could not come at a better time as Meralco customers are already feeling the pressure of rising generation charges, he said. By acting decisively and completing this case now, we ensure that the amount due to consumers is returned when they need it most, Juan added. He also said the refund will help cushion the impact of increases on monthly bills.

Advertisement

The ERC issued the order after revaluing Meralco regulatory asset base and disallowing certain pension and employee benefit expenses in compliance with a Supreme Court decision. In the Unbundling Decision of March 20, 2003, the ERC set Meralco rates for the period based on a test-year 2000 revenue requirement.

Supreme Court Voids Replacement Cost Valuation

The value of Meralco utility plant, a key component of its rate base, was determined using an appraisal based on current or replacement cost, resulting in an adjusted total plant value of P69.916 billion. On October 8, 2019, the Supreme Court, acting on a petition filed by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc., declared void the use of replacement cost in valuing Meralco regulatory asset base. This made Meralco submit motions for reconsideration.

After the Supreme Court denied these motions and the Commission directed Meralco to submit a new asset valuation, the ERC discovered through its computations that the distribution utility over-recovered P330.80 million a year in return on its plant in service. To comply with the Supreme Court, the ERC adopted the Trending Method, which adjusts the historical acquisition cost of each utility asset using published price indices rather than estimating the cost of replacing the assets.

ERC Adjusts Meralco Asset Valuation Down

Meralco in May 2026 submitted its new asset valuation report, which placed the trended value of its RAB at P70.633 billion as of December 31, 2000. The ERC then set the RAB at P70.595 billion following its own evaluation and an independent review. After applying the disallowances imposed in the 2003 unbundling decision, restated to trended values, the ERC set the adjusted total plant value at P67.782 billion, P2.134 billion lower than the P69.916 billion previously recognized in rates.

Advertisement

With the ERC-approved 15.50 percent rate of return applied to the reduction, the agency found that Meralco over-recovered P330.8 million annually in return on plant in service. The commission also reviewed Meralco allowed operating expenses for the 2003 Unbundling Decision, including those the Commission on Audit had recommended for disallowance. Among these were Meralco employee pension and other benefits, which were not sufficiently justified as necessary and reasonable costs of providing distribution service in the 2003 Unbundling Decision.

These costs totaled P89.82 million. Meralco said it would comply with the order and begin implementing the refund in the December 2026 billing month. Meralco assures the ERC and its customers that it will comply with said Order as directed, said Meralco senior vice president Atty. Jose Ronald Valles.

Meralco reported 12 percent growth in its consolidated core net income in the first nine months of the year to P44.8 billion, driven by a larger contribution from its power generation and retail business. The company constructs, operates, and maintains electric distribution systems in the cities and municipalities of Bulacan, Cavite, Metro Manila, and Rizal, as well as certain areas in the Batangas, Laguna, Pampanga, and Quezon provinces.