ERC issues 24 show-cause orders to 13 power firms over unplanned outages

The Energy Regulatory Commission has issued 24 show-cause orders to 13 generation companies over alleged breaches of reliability standards, as the Visayas and Mindanao grids face recurring power supply disruptions.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has issued 24 show-cause orders (SCOs) against 13 generation companies (GenCos) over alleged breaches of prescribed power plant reliability standards, amid recurring power supply disruptions in Mindanao and the Visayas.

The orders, dated October 14, 2026, were issued after the ERC evaluated outage records and identified generating units that exceeded allowable Equivalent Unplanned Outage (EOU) limits, the commission said in a statement released Wednesday, November 4.

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ERC Issues Show Cause Orders To GenCos

"These enforcement actions form part of the Commission's ongoing assessment of power plant outages amid concerns over recurring supply interruptions and high electricity prices, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao," the ERC said. The affected companies were directed to submit verified explanations regarding their reported non-compliance with the prescribed standards. The ERC said it has yet to receive the required verified responses.

The regulatory action follows an earlier round of proceedings initiated on June 11, when the ERC issued Notices of Non-Compliance with Order to Comply and Explain (NNCOE) against 25 generation companies involving 48 generating units. After reviewing the companies' explanations, outage records, and supporting documents, the Commission identified facilities that warranted further proceedings. It then issued SCOs to gencos whose units exceeded the prescribed EOU limits.

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Companies receiving orders include subsidiaries and affiliates of Aboitiz Power Corp., First Gen Corp., Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), and Vivant Corp. Among them were AboitizPower subsidiaries Therma Mobile, Inc., Therma Visayas, Inc., and Cleanenergy 9 Power, Inc., as well as Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. and its subsidiary Bac-Man Geothermal, Inc. The list also includes Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGEN) units Toledo Power Co., Inc. and Excellent Energy Resources, Inc., which is part of the LNGPH consortium, along with Vivant's Meridian Power, Inc. (MPI).

Other companies identified were Belgrove Power Corp., Central Azucarera de San Antonio, Inc., Republic Cement & Building Materials, Inc., SPC Island Power Corp., and Sunwest Water & Electric Company 2, Inc. MGEN, LNGPH, and MPI confirmed receiving the orders and said they would submit responses within the prescribed period. LNGPH said its gas-fired power plant in Batangas resumed operations in March and is now fully operational.

Power Companies Respond To Regulatory Actions

"We are already preparing our response to the ERC explaining the circumstances surrounding the outages, which were necessary to ensure the safe and reliable operation of these units and their continued contribution to the region's energy requirements while also supporting grid stability," said MGEN Thermal President and CEO Arnel L. Santos. MPI also confirmed receiving the order and said it would respond within the set period.

"We are finalizing our reply and, out of respect for the process, will not comment further until the Commission has received and considered it," the company said. The ERC said it will evaluate the additional submissions and supporting documents before resolving the cases. It said appropriate penalties would be imposed if violations of reliability performance standards are established, subject to due process and evidence. The latest enforcement action comes amid continuing supply constraints.

On September 24, the ERC said it joined the Department of Energy in conducting inspections of power facilities from September 14 to 18 following successive red and yellow alerts in the Visayas and Mindanao grids. The inspections covered GNPower Kauswagan Units 2 and 3, Therma Marine's Mobile 1 and Mobile 2 units, and Therma South Units 1 and 2. The assessment focused on operational conditions, available capacities, outage circumstances, and maintenance activities.

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Inspections Reveal Causes Of Power Shortages

The ERC reported that GNPower Kauswagan Unit 2 was undergoing testing and commissioning following turbine blade maintenance, while Unit 3 had resumed operations after boiler tube leak repairs. Therma Marine cited fuel supply constraints and prolonged adverse weather affecting heavy fuel oil deliveries. The Mindanao grid experienced a red alert on September 2, when available generation capacity dropped to 2,526 megawatts against a projected peak demand of 2,545 MW, leaving a 19-MW supply gap.

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the unavailability of GNPower Kauswagan Units 1 and 2 and Therma South Unit 2 contributed to the shortage. Seven power plants were on forced outage and seven others operated at reduced capacities, resulting in about 855.1 MW of unavailable capacity.

In July, the ERC adopted revised rules under ERC Resolution No. 23, Series of 2026, on reliability performance indices and equivalent unplanned outage days per year for generating units to strengthen outage monitoring and encourage better maintenance planning. The revised standards, based on historical operating and outage data from 2015 to 2024, set allowable limits: pulverized coal plants at 32.15 days annually, circulating fluidized bed technology at 27.32 days, combined-cycle plants at 14.35 days, gas turbines at 26.92 days, diesel plants at 21.09 days, and geothermal plants at 22.98 days.

Reliability Standards Define Allowed Outage Days

Conventional hydroelectric plants have a limit of 12.72 days, oil-fired thermal plants 37.03 days, and biomass facilities 32.06 days. ERC Chairperson and CEO Francis Saturnino C. Juan said the commission used the 2020 reliability standards for the initial notices and applied the 2026 reliability indices in evaluating responses.

"The ERC continues to monitor the reliability performance of generating facilities and prevailing grid conditions to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and address concerns affecting electricity supply," the regulator said. The Visayas and Mindanao grids have repeatedly been placed under red and yellow alerts this year due to insufficient generation capacity and tight operating reserves, partly caused by power plant outages.

Since the start of the year, the two grids have recorded a combined 149 yellow alerts and 57 red alerts.