ERC Approves Giga Ace 6 Transmission Facilities for 344.5 MW Wind Project

ERC approves Giga Ace 6's transmission facilities for the 344.5 MW Quezon North wind project, connecting to the national grid at an estimated cost of P7.35 billion.

The Energy Regulatory Commission has officially granted approval for Giga Ace 6 Inc. to construct and operate its dedicated transmission infrastructure. This authorization connects the company's major 344.5-megawatt Quezon North wind power project to the national electricity grid. The decision was released on Saturday, marking a significant regulatory milestone for the renewable energy initiative.

Giga Ace 6 Grid Connection Approved

Giga Ace 6 operates as a subsidiary of Acen Corp, a prominent renewable energy developer led by the Ayala conglomerate. The regulatory body has authorized the subsidiary to develop and own the specific facilities required to link the wind farm to the existing power network. This move facilitates the integration of clean energy into the broader Philippine power supply system.

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The estimated financial cost for these transmission facilities has been revised upward to P7.35 billion. This figure represents an increase from the previously estimated P6.45 billion. The adjustment reflects the actual resources required to build the robust infrastructure needed for reliable power transmission. These funds will cover the extensive engineering and construction work involved in the project.

Transmission Line Infrastructure Details

The wind power project is strategically located across several municipalities in Laguna and Quezon provinces. Specifically, it covers areas near Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, and Pangil in Laguna. In Quezon, the project encompasses land in Mauban and Real, spanning a wide geographic footprint. This distribution allows for optimal harnessing of wind resources in these regions.

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Under an interim connection scheme, the plant will initially link to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' San Jose-Tayabas 500-kilovolt transmission line. This temporary setup ensures early connectivity while final infrastructure is completed. The interim facilities include a specialized 1,000-megavolt-ampere take-off substation. This substation is equipped with essential protection and telecommunications systems for grid stability.

Additionally, the interim phase involves a 2.7-kilometer, 500-kilovolt double-circuit transmission line. The final, long-term connection will utilize the NGCP's Sta. Maria 500-kilovolt substation. This permanent link will require a substantial 20-kilometer, 500-kilovolt double-circuit transmission line. These high-voltage lines are critical for transporting large amounts of electricity efficiently.

Regulatory Compliance And Construction

The regulatory commission noted that inspections conducted in September revealed construction activities had begun. Notably, these activities started before the company secured the necessary regulatory approval. This premature initiation of work prompted the agency to issue a firm reminder to the industry. The commission emphasized the importance of strict adherence to procedural protocols.

Power generation companies and other grid users are urged to obtain prior authorization. Authorization is mandatory before developing or constructing similar transmission facilities. This requirement is crucial for maintaining the integrity and security of the national power grid. Early coordination prevents potential conflicts in grid planning and operations.

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Impact On Acen Corp Market

The approval comes at a time when Acen Corp monitors its market performance closely. On Friday, the company's share price experienced a slight decline. The stock price inched down by P0.01 to settle at P2.62 per share. Despite this minor fluctuation, the regulatory approval stands as a positive development for the project's future. It clears the path for the next phases of infrastructure development.

The Energy Regulatory Commission stressed that prior approval ensures coordinated planning across the power sector. Such coordination protects the overall integrity and security of the national grid infrastructure. It also serves as a preventive measure against unauthorized facilities. Proliferation of unauthorized construction could compromise the reliability of the power system for all users. The commission's stance underscores the need for regulatory oversight in energy expansion.