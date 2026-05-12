ERC Agrees to Meralco's Proposal to Mitigate Generation Charge Increase for Consumers in May

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has agreed to a proposal by the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to implement a cost adjustment that would cut by more than half the projected increase in generation charges for consumers in May. The ERC continues to implement measures aimed at easing the impact of rising electricity costs amid global fuel price increases and power supply challenges.

The Energy Regulatory Commission ( ERC ) has agreed to a proposal by the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to implement a cost adjustment that would cut by more than half the projected increase in generation charges for consumers in May.

The ERC continues to implement measures aimed at easing the impact of rising electricity costs amid global fuel price increases and power supply challenges. Based on Meralco's submission to the commission, the increase in generation charges was initially projected at around ₱1.0277 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). To mitigate the impact on consumers, Meralco proposed the early implementation of adjustments under its ERC-approved Power Supply Agreements (PSAs).

The mechanism allows certain cost adjustments from power suppliers to be reflected immediately, reducing the amount to be charged to consumers for the May 2026 billing period. According to Meralco, the measure could bring down the projected increase in generation charges from ₱1.0277/kWh to around ₱0.4350/kWh. The ERC raised no objection to the proposal, subject to verification, review, and the submission of complete supporting documents and reportorial requirements.

The utility firm attributed the increase to higher electricity supply costs, rising global fuel prices, and the continued weakening of the peso against the US dollar amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Francis Saturnino Juan said the commission continues to pursue ‘practical and lawful measures’ to protect consumers from sudden increases in electricity rates.

The ERC remains committed to safeguarding consumer welfare while ensuring stable, reliable, and sufficient power supply as global energy conditions continue to affect electricity prices worldwide





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ERC Manila Electric Company Generation Charges Cost Adjustment Power Supply Agreements Global Fuel Price Increases Power Supply Challenges Rising Electricity Prices Global Energy Conditions Energy Security

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