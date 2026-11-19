Epy opens up about the emotional pain he felt from his father Dolphy, revealing how a misunderstanding overheard as a child led to years of turmoil before a heartfelt reconciliation.

Actor Epy Dulay has shared a deeply personal account of the emotional turmoil he experienced during his youth, attributing his struggle to a painful misunderstanding regarding his relationship with his late father, the legendary Filipino comedian Dolphy.

The revelation details how a casual remark made by Dolphy when Epy was an infant led to over a decade of feelings of rejection and behavioral issues within the family. Epy, who noted that he was born with blonde hair and blue eyes, recalled that his father once joked about how he looked too American for the family.

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The Origin Of Childhood Misunderstanding

Epy explained that the seed of his long-standing insecurity was planted when he overheard his parents discussing his appearance after he was born. He remembered his father saying, "Ba't parang ano 'to mas Amerikano 'to? Parang nasalisihan ako," which translated to questioning why he looked so American and feeling like a misfit.

For Epy, this passing comment was not interpreted as a fatherly joke but as a genuine expression of disappointment. He stated that because of this conversation, he began to feel that he was not loved by Dolphy. This realization did not happen immediately but took root in his psyche over time.

The child internalized these words as proof that he was unwanted. He described the period as one where he struggled with the belief that his existence was a burden or a mistake in the eyes of his father. This cognitive dissonance became the central conflict of his early emotional life.

He noted that he carried this heavy burden for an extended period. "Ang tagal kong kinupkop. Like years. Parang mga 10 years din," he said, indicating that the pain and confusion festered for nearly a decade without any resolution or open dialogue.

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A Decade Of Emotional Turmoil And Conflict

The internalized rejection manifested in severe behavioral problems during his adolescence and early adulthood. Epy admitted that the emotional distress led to a volatile lifestyle characterized by frequent conflicts with others. He described these years as some of the "weirdest times" for himself.

He was "really emotionally troubled" and found himself in constant physical altercations. "Ang dami kong away. Ang dami kong fist fights," he recounted, explaining that his inner pain projected outward into aggression. He could not recall specific instances without recalling the volume of violence.

The trigger for these fights was often the use of the nickname "Vandolph." During that era, it was common to address children with the prefix "Van," but Epy found this specific moniker deeply offensive. "Dati 'di ba ang pang-alaska sa amin 'Vandolph. Suntukan agad 'yan," he explained.

To Epy, the name implied he was being mistaken for another sibling or was being treated as a replacement, which fueled his rage. He described engaging in daily brawls, almost every day, as a way to cope with or express the confusion and hurt he felt inside.

This period of violence and isolation lasted until he was between the ages of 22 and 23. It was during this transitional phase that his life began to take a different turn, leading him away from the cycle of anger and toward a path of spiritual reflection and healing.

Turning Point Through Faith And Forgiveness

The turning point came when Epy met God and joined a retreat called "Days with the Lord," at the invitation of his sibling, Ronnie Dulay. This religious retreat provided the structured environment Epy needed to confront his past and address his feelings.

Epy described the experience as the beginning of his personal relationship with God. It was during this retreat that he first learned the practice of forgiveness as a tool for personal healing. The retreat challenged him to look inward and process the baggage he had carried for years.

On the third day of the retreat, participants were asked to write a letter to their parents. This specific exercise prompted Epy to write a letter to his father, Dolphy. The letter was not a rant or an accusation, but a plea for forgiveness regarding their past issues and the distance that had grown between them.

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This act of writing allowed Epy to articulate feelings he had bottled up for a decade. It was a critical step in breaking the cycle of silence and resentment. The retreat provided a safe space for him to begin the difficult work of reconciling with his father and, more importantly, with himself.

Heartfelt Reconciliation And Family Healing

The path to reconciliation was further solidified when Epy witnessed his father's genuine love during a television interview. Dolphy was asked why he would choose to love Epy, given the public perception of their strained relationship. Dolphy responded emotionally, crying on camera and asking, "How can I not love my Epy?"

Dolphy's defense was simple and profound. He reasoned that if he had loved his other eighteen children, he would not suddenly choose not to love one of them. The actor recalled his father asking, "18 na nga silang minamahal ko, bakit mamimili ako ng isang hindi ko mamahalin?"

This moment shattered Epy's long-held belief that he was unloved. It provided the external validation he needed to dismantle the internal narrative he had constructed based on that early childhood joke. The public display of paternal love served as a powerful counter-narrative to his private pain.

Following the interview, Dolphy called Epy into their van for a private, heart-to-heart conversation. They sat together and finally addressed the issues directly. Epy remembers that from that day forward, they never failed to say "I love you" to each other, marking a permanent shift in their relationship.

During this private conversation, Dolphy clarified the misunderstanding. He asked Epy where he got the information that he was not loved. He firmly stated that it was untrue and that he loved all his children deeply. "Dahil lahat kayo mahal na mahal ko," Dolphy affirmed.

Epy apologized for letting the issue fester without communication. "Sorry. I should have addressed that even before. Pinalaki ko lang nang hindi ko ina-address," he admitted. He recognized that his failure to communicate was his mistake, not his father's intention.

This story highlights the importance of clear communication in families and the healing power of addressing past grievances. Epy's journey from emotional turmoil to reconciliation offers a poignant look at the complexities of father-son relationships in the public eye.