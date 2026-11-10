Epstein Report Urges New Criminal Probes Into Associates and Financial Institutions

A House Oversight Committee report urges new criminal probes into Jeffrey Epstein associates and blames prosecutors for years of abuse.

WASHINGTON, Tuesday: The Republican-led House Oversight Committee called for further criminal investigations into associates of Jeffrey Epstein in a scathing report. The report blames prosecutors, financial institutions and powerful connections for allowing Epstein's abuse to continue for years.

The committee urged the Justice Department to interview or reinterview key witnesses and pursue allegations against two prominent men. The findings follow a 15-month congressional investigation that included testimony from figures in Epstein's financial and social circle, along with an extensive review of government and banking records.

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Committee Urges New Probes Into Epstein Associates

The House Oversight Committee wants the Justice Department to pursue allegations against former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai. Both men deny allegations of sexual assault made by Epstein's longtime assistant Sarah Kellen. The committee referred those allegations to federal prosecutors in June.

The report also called for further questioning of another longtime Epstein assistant, Lesley Groff, over her possible knowledge of his crimes. Groff maintained she had never suspected Epstein of sexually abusing women and girls. The Republican investigators described that testimony as not credible.

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How a 2007 Plea Deal Shaped Epstein's Crimes

The report concluded that Epstein's crimes after 2005 could have been prevented had federal investigators and prosecutors pursued the original allegations against him more aggressively.

Prosecutors in Florida reached a controversial agreement in 2007. It allowed Epstein to escape federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state offenses. He received an 18-month jail sentence but served only 13 months, enjoying extensive work-release privileges during which he continued abusing women, according to the report.

Financial Institutions and Justice Department Under Scrutiny

The investigation accused financial institutions of overlooking suspicious transactions and warning signs of human trafficking. American Express was singled out in the report.

Lawmakers urged the Treasury Department to examine whether banks were properly reporting suspicious activity linked to trafficking and money laundering. The report also criticized the Justice Department for exposing survivors' private information during releases of Epstein files.

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Republicans and Democrats Split Over Trump Findings

The Republican investigators said they had uncovered no evidence implicating President Donald Trump in Epstein's crimes. They accused Democrats of politicizing the inquiry. Trump was friends with Epstein for years but has denied any knowledge of his crimes.

The committee's top Democrat, Robert Garcia, dismissed the findings as the product of an incomplete investigation that included no public hearings. He accused the Justice Department of illegally withholding 'over 2.5 million pages of documents.'

Democrats, who seized control of Congress in last week's midterm elections, have vowed to continue investigating Epstein's network when they assume their new powers in January. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.