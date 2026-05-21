Episode of I-Juander's Journey: Garin Farm Visits

The Garin Farm brings attention to important stories from the Bible, including the Garden of Eden, the Ark of Noah, and the life of Noah. Additionally, it explores various aspects of the life of Jesus, including His miracles and teachings.

Sa nakaraang episode ng I-Juander, itinampok ang Garin Farm , na sa halagang P150 na entrance fee ay magkakaroon na umat ng tila-langit na karanasan.

"Puti talaga. Because it is a blinding white. Because if you talk of heaven, heaven is really like white snow ang kulay. And at the same time, 'pag sinabi mong puti, it's holy," sabi ni Rose Saqui representative sa Garin Farm.

May mga pag-alala sa importanteng pangyayari at lugar sa Biblia sa bawat sulok ng Garin Farm, gaya ng Hardin ng Eden at Arko ni Noah. Madadaanan din ang ilang kabanata sa buhay ng Panginoong HesuKristo. Bago naman makarating ang tuktok, may madadaanan na madilim na lagusan na sumisimbolo sa pagkamatay ni Hesus. At sa dulo nito, doon na masisilayan ang napakaputing mga imahen





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Garin Farm Bible Jesus Ark Of Noah Garden Of Eden

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