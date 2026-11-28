The EPD Drug Enforcement Unit arrested multiple suspects in Bulacan for selling shabu and disturbing the peace, seizing over 31 grams of drugs valued at P200,000.

Law enforcement authorities in Bulacan conducted a major buy-bust operation on Friday night, successfully dismantling a local drug syndicate responsible for selling methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu. The operation, which targeted a storefront used as a front for illegal transactions, resulted in the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of illicit substances and a weapon.

Operation Details and Seized Evidence

The Philippine National Police, specifically the EPD Drug Enforcement Unit, executed the raid following months of surveillance initiated by complaints from local residents. Police Lieutenant Colonel Melvin Atacador, the unit chief, confirmed that the suspects had been creating disturbances in the area, affecting the peace and quiet of the neighborhood. The investigation was triggered after police received reports from residents who were being disturbed by the noise generated by the individuals frequenting the suspect's location.

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During the raid, authorities seized more than 31 grams of shabu, a quantity estimated to be worth over 200,000 pesos in the illegal market. In addition to the contraband drugs, police recovered a .22 caliber firearm from one of the suspects. The presence of the weapon underscores the dangerous nature of the operation and the potential risks associated with the illicit trade operating in the locality.

Suspect Statements and Confessions

One of the apprehended men provided a chilling confession regarding his addiction, stating that he feels weak when not using the drug. He told authorities that consuming shabu makes him feel extremely handsome, revealing the psychological hold the substance has on him. This admission came immediately after he was caught in the act, providing direct evidence of drug use and intent to sell.

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Not all arrested individuals cooperated with the investigators. Some refused to give their side of the story, while one female suspect denied any involvement in the sale or use of shabu. When confronted by officers, she requested to speak with her lawyer first, invoking her right to legal counsel before making any further statements. This divergence in responses highlights the complex dynamics among the different suspects arrested during the operation.

Historical Context and Legal Consequences

Police Lieutenant Colonel Atacador noted that the apprehended individuals are not new to law enforcement trouble. He revealed that several of the suspects had been previously caught for pushing and using prohibited drugs, indicating a pattern of recidivism. The storefront operated by one of the suspects serves as a front, where the actual transactions for selling illegal drugs take place, masking the illegal activities under the guise of a legitimate business.

Due to their prior criminal records and the current evidence, the suspects are already imprisoned and face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The case is being pursued with diligence by the authorities, who emphasize the ongoing threat these syndicates pose to community safety. The confiscation of the firearm adds another layer of severity to the charges they will face in court.

Community Impact and Broader Context

The operation was reported by Gabriel Gonzales during the 24 Oras Weekend broadcast on Saturday, bringing attention to the persistent issue of drug-related disturbances in the area. Residents had been suffering from the noise and disorder caused by the suspects, who were disturbing passersby and even those trying to sleep. The successful bust is seen as a significant step toward restoring peace and security to the affected community.

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In a separate but concurrent news item, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office reported a major jackpot win in the region. A winner in Bulacan purchased a ticket for the Megalotto 6/45 draw and claimed a prize of 44 million pesos. This unexpected windfall stands in stark contrast to the serious legal troubles facing the drug syndicate members, highlighting the diverse outcomes of events in the province.