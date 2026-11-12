England Reach Nations League Quarter-Finals After Victory Over Croatia

England secured their Nations League quarter-final spot with a win over Croatia, while France suffered their first defeat under Zinedine Zidane against Italy.

England officially confirmed their progression to the Nations League quarter-finals following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday. The match served as a significant milestone for Harry Kane, who recorded his 126th appearance for the national team and scored the decisive penalty to bring his international goal tally to 92. The win ensures that Thomas Tuchel's squad finishes the group stage with 12 points from five matches.

Match Details and Goal Timeline

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for England in the first half, providing an early lead that the team defended with determination throughout the contest. Croatia managed to equalize in the 60th minute when a defensive error by Jarell Quansah allowed Petar Sucic to find the back of the net. The momentum shifted decisively in England's favor during a corner kick situation later in the match.

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Ivan Smolcic brought down Quansah inside the box, leading to a penalty award after a Video Assistant Referee review. Harry Kane stepped up to convert the spot-kick, securing the winning goal and the three crucial points for his side. The result highlights the resilience of the England squad in high-pressure knockout scenarios.

Group A3 Standings and Future Fixtures

Spain currently tops the section with 15 points following their 2-0 victory against the Czech Republic in Prague. Their fifth consecutive win in the competition has extended their unbeaten run in competitive matches to 44 games. Alex Baena scored a penalty, and Marc Pubill added a late goal to seal the result for La Roja.

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The victory sets up a pivotal showdown between Spain and England in Madrid on Sunday. This upcoming fixture will determine the group winners and secure the top seed in the quarter-final bracket. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic remains winless and finished the match with ten men after captain Ladislav Krejci received a red card.

France Suffer First Defeat Under Zidane

In a separate high-profile clash, Italy overcame France 3-1 in Milan to hand Zinedine Zidane his first defeat since taking charge of Les Bleus. France entered the match without key attackers Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele due to injury. Michael Olise capitalized on a loose pass from Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to give France an early 10th-minute lead.

Italy responded with resilience, with Francesco Pio Esposito leveling the score using a pass from Nicolo Cambiaghi. France hit the post twice through Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki but could not find a second goal. Roberto Mancini's side capitalized on their chances when Davide Frattesi powered home a cut-back from Federico Dimarco to take the lead.

Italy Secures Group Top Spot

Francesco Pio Esposito doubled his tally for the night by converting a penalty after Dayot Upmecono fouled substitute Antonio Vergara. Sebastiano Esposito had previously missed a penalty for Italy, but his brother's clinical finishing ensured a comfortable margin of victory. The win allows Italy to climb above France at the top of Group A1 based on the head-to-head record.

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Both teams now possess 10 points heading into the final round of group games, with Belgium sitting just one point behind. Zidane described the loss as part of the learning process and emphasized that he would not change his approach due to a single defeat. He expressed hope that Mbappe would be available for France's upcoming match against Turkey in Bordeaux.

Belgium Edges Past Turkey in Izmir

Turkey's struggles continued as they suffered a fifth consecutive loss, falling 2-1 to Belgium in Izmir under new head coach Sergen Yalcin. Arda Guler opened the scoring with a magnificent free-kick for Turkey, giving the home side an early advantage. However, Belgium rallied quickly to seize control of the match.

Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere scored in quick succession to overturn the deficit and secure the victory for the Belgian squad. The result keeps Belgium within striking distance of the group leaders. These results set the stage for decisive final group matches that will determine the final quarter-finalists.