Energy Secretary Garin Discusses Power Grid Challenges, Penalties, and Off-grid Diesel Sales

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin discusses the challenges faced by the Visayas power grid, the need for penalties to be finalized, and the plan to sell diesel to power off-grid communities.

At the sidelines of a forum hosted by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) on Wednesday, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said penalties have yet to be finalized as an official order still needs to be issued.

She added that the Department of Energy (DOE) is conducting an assessment of plants that have been on forced outage for more than six months, as well as those that repeatedly go on forced outage every year. The Visayas power grid has been hit by repeated red and yellow alerts for nearly a month, driven by high electricity demand during the hot dry season, along with unplanned plant outages and reduced generating capacity from several facilities.

Among the immediate measures being considered is the deployment of power barges to augment supply in the Visayas grid. The DOE is also planning to sell P80/liter diesel to power off-grid communities within the first half of the year





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Energy Secretary Visayas Power Grid Red And Yellow Alerts High Electricity Demand Unplanned Plant Outages Reduced Generating Capacity Deployment Of Power Barges Diesel Sales To Off-Grid Communities Penalties Assessment Of Plants On Forced Outage

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