EMTA to Launch Electric Kei Car in Japan by 2027

Electric Mobility Technologies, a joint venture of several companies including Chery, has plans to launch an electric kei car in Japan under the brand name EMTA.

Electric Mobility Technologies , a joint venture of several companies including Chery , has plans to launch an electric kei car in Japan under the brand name EMTA .

According to CarNewsChina.com, the launch is scheduled for 2027, with four cars expected to roll out by 2029. EMTA brings together Chery as a tech provider, Jiangsu Yueda Automobile Group for manufacturing, Autobacs Seven for sales channels, Gotion for battery supply, and Anest for quality support. The joint venture is based in Singapore and will act as an export-focused brand, led by CEO and former Changan Ford president He Xiaoqing.

PHOTO BY EMTA through Carnewschina.com Little has been revealed about EMTA's first vehicle. But what we do know is that it will be a fully electric kei car with boxy styling, measuring about 3,400mm long and 1,480mm wide. That's comparable in size to the BYD Racco, the car it will compete with, expected to launch in Japan later this year. Other features shown include black wheel covers with body-color accents and angular LED headlights similar to the Land Cruiser FJ.

The other vehicles in EMTA's upcoming lineup seem to include a hatchback, a crossover SUV, and a van-all of which we can presume will be fully electric. With BYD and Chery battling it out to claim the title of China's biggest car exporter, it will be interesting to see how things play out in the niche car segments





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Electric Mobility Technologies EMTA Electric Kei Car Japan Chery

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