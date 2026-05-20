Emirates Group Reports Record Profit, Restores 96% of Network, Doubles Revenue Despite Gulf Disruptions

Emirates Group reported a record profit of 24.4 billion United Arab Emirates dirhams or $6.6 billion for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, up 7 percent from the previous year. The group also achieved a historic revenue of 150.5 billion dirhams or $41.0 billion despite regional disruptions in the Gulf during the final month of its fiscal year. The airline has now restored 96 percent of its global network and maintained services across key markets during the disruption period. Emirates maintained services across key markets during the disruption period, which includes operating 32 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu and Clark in the Philippines.

Emirates Group reported a record profit before tax of 24.4 billion United Arab Emirates dirhams or $6.6 billion for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, up 7 percent increase from the previous year.

The group also achieved a record revenue of 150.5 billion dirhams or $41.0 billion despite regional disruptions in the Gulf during the final month of its fiscal year. Emirates retained its position as the world's most profitable airline by contributing a record individual profit before tax of 22.8 billion dirhams or $6.2 billion to the group total. The airline has now restored 96 percent of its global network as it continues to scale up operations toward pre-disruption levels.

Emirates maintained services across key markets throughout the disruption period, which includes operating 32 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu and Clark in the Philippines. The airline expanded its network to 152 destinations across 80 countries during the financial year and expanded its partnerships to 32 codeshare and 117 interline partners. It carried 53.2 million passengers during the year and transported 2.4 million tonnes of cargo worldwide.

Emirates also accelerated the deployment of Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi across its fleet and completed full cabin refreshes on 91 aircraft to feature its Premium Economy product and upgraded interiors





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Emirates Group Record Profit Record Revenue Regional Disruptions World's Most Profitable Airline Scale Up Operations Post Disruption Levels Network Restoration Airline Network Expansion Services Expansion Interline Partners High-Speed Wi-Fi Cabins Upgrades Fleet Expansion Starlink Premium Economy Complementary Bus Services Global Network Restoration

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