Exclusive insights into 24 Oras anchor Emil Sumangils life revealing his love for 90s music church service and parenting philosophy.

Emil Sumangil, the well-known anchor for the television program " 24 Oras," presents a distinctively humble demeanor that contrasts sharply with his career handling intense criminal investigations. The Kapuso Action Man, who is widely recognized by his nickname Kuya Emil, intentionally rejects formal titles like "sir" during introductions. This interview reveals the personal motivations and daily routines of the journalist known for his authoritative reporting on complex legal matters.

Musical Preferences and Media Consumption

Sumangil identifies as a devout Catholic who actively serves as a lector in his local church, a role that emphasizes clear communication and moral grounding. He maintains a strict preference for music released before the year 2000, explicitly excluding contemporary K-pop and P-pop genres from his listening habits. He favors AM radio formats that provide news commentary alongside vintage tracks, believing that the audio fidelity of older recordings offers a more complete instrumental experience than modern digital platforms.

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Favorite Literature and Author Influence

The journalist cites Tom Clancy as his sole favorite writer, particularly admiring the "Clear and Present Danger" series starring Harrison Ford. He connects deeply with the narrative of a Central Intelligence Agency agent balancing political pressures with personal safety. Sumangil values how Clancy depicts the difficult choices individuals face when fulfilling duties to their country, a theme that resonates with the professional challenges of investigative journalism.

Parenting Philosophy and Family Dynamics

As a father to two young boys, Sumangil prioritizes daily family dinners to maintain close relationships despite the demands of his schedule. He consciously adopts a conversational approach with his children, treating them more like friends than subordinates to bridge the generational gap. This method allows him to navigate the changing mental landscape of modern youth while ensuring his sons remain grounded in family values.

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Community Service and Church Improvement

Sumangil advocates for significant upgrades to church audio systems to improve the clarity of religious sermons and congregational singing. He argues that poor sound quality hinders the faithful from understanding biblical teachings and diminishes the collective spiritual experience. He proposes redirecting charitable donations toward installing high-fidelity sound equipment, ensuring that the voices of priests and choirs are heard without distortion.

Religious Values and Travel Aspirations

He draws strength from Ephesians 6:12-18, which urges believers to put on the full armor of God to withstand spiritual schemes. This scripture serves as his personal motto and guides his daily interactions with the world. His dream travel destination remains the Holy Land, specifically Jerusalem and Bethlehem, where he wishes to walk the historical paths associated with Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary.