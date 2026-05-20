Emerging Markets in Asia Face Rising Pressures Amid Oil Shock and Global Bond Ruwctions

Asian economies, particularly Indonesia, the Philippines, and India, continue to struggle with capital outflows and weakening currencies due to Middle East tensions and economic impact from the oil shock. Higher US bond yields and the appeal of emerging-market assets have exacerbated the issue, posing challenges for Asia's vulnerable economies.

Three of Asia 's most vulnerable economies are showing rising strains as their central banks come under pressure to tighten policy even as the economic hit from the Iran-war oil shock deepens.

Indonesia, the Philippines, and India are already grappling with capital outflows and free-falling currencies as Middle East tensions hurt consumers and companies alike. Now, global bond ructions are piling on further pressure. Higher US bond yields drive up the dollar and reduce the appeal of emerging-market assets, fueling capital outflows from Asia.

That raises the burden of servicing dollar-denominated debt and pressures central banks to raise interest rates to defend their currencies and boost the appeal of local debt, even as domestic growth is set to weaken—leaving authorities in a catch-22.

‘Growth in much of the region is set to come under greater pressure, leaving central banks in a bind whether and how to respond to soaring price pressures,’ said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. ‘The going may get tougher still. We are not out of the woods yet.





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Asia Middle East Tensions Iran-War Oil Shock Capital Outflows Currency Crisis Global Bond Ructions Higher US Bond Yields Dollar Appreciation Global Financing Conditions Asian Financial Crisis

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