Joel Embiid had 26 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 132-129, surviving a career-high 50 points from Tyler Herro.

Joel Embiid had 26 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists as the Philadelphia 76ers survived a career-high 50 points from Tyler Herro to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 132-129 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Embiid's season-high rebounding effort helped Philadelphia improve to 14-3, tied for the NBA's best record and best in the Eastern Conference. Herro made seven 3-pointers and finished with 50 points for Milwaukee, which lost its 13th straight game and fell to an NBA-worst 1-16. Herro appeared to drain a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but replays revealed the ball was still on his fingertips as the horn sounded, and officials overturned the basket after consulting video review.

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Philadelphia Extends Win Streak

LeBron James chipped in 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Philadelphia, which nearly squandered a 10-point lead down the stretch. Anfernee Simons added 18 points off the bench, Tyrese Maxey had 17 and VJ Edgecombe scored 16 as the Sixers withstood a late Bucks rally. Philadelphia played without Jaylen Brown due to a hamstring injury.

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Neither team led by more than five points in the second half until Simons' finger roll put the Sixers up 80-73 with about five minutes left in the third quarter. That was part of a 12-0 run that gave the hosts a 13-point lead. The Bucks chipped away, getting within 98-92 on Herro's 3-pointer in the final minute of the session.

Five quick points from Dominick Barlow built the Philadelphia lead back to 103-92 early in the fourth, and the Sixers still held a double-digit lead at 127-117 with just over two minutes remaining. However, the Bucks stormed back behind Herro, who knocked down a jumper, made two free throws and a tough layup to help Milwaukee get within 128-126.

Herro Scores 50 in Loss

Brayden Burries' 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds to go made it a one-point game before Embiid made two free throws on the other end. With 1.5 seconds left, the Bucks inbounded the ball to Herro, whose 3-pointer went in at the buzzer before getting overturned on replay review. Herro scored 15 first-quarter points to help Milwaukee take a 30-29 lead after 12 minutes.

The Bucks extended their lead to 41-35 on Burries' 3-pointer early in the second quarter, but the Sixers eventually caught up at 45-45. Milwaukee regained a seven-point cushion late in the second quarter, although Philadelphia scored the final eight points of the quarter to go into the locker room ahead 60-59. Embiid sparked the NBA-best Sixers to a fifth consecutive victory. Herro added 11 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee in the loss.

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Maxey Calls for Full Game Effort

After the game, Maxey said the Sixers still need to put together a complete performance. The biggest thing for us right now is we've got to play a 48-minute game, Maxey said. We're playing like 40-minute games or 24-minute games, 30-minute games. Soon we're going to have to put together a 48-minute game.