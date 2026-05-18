Elon Musk Fails in Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft for AI Ethics and Ethics Breach Claims.

In a unanimous decision, a jury found that Elon Musk had sued OpenAI and Microsoft too late, refusing to overturn the founding agreement with OpenAI and their decision to attach a for-profit business to add tens of billions of dollars from Microsoft investors.

In a unanimous verdict, a jury in Oakland, California, federal court dismissed Elon Musk 's lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft , finding that Musk had brought the case too late.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours, considering Musk's allegations against OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and President Greg Brockman. The trial was widely seen as a critical moment for the future of OpenAI and artificial intelligence, addressing critical issues like the right to use AI, its benefits, and who should have control over it. Elon Musk accused OpenAI of improperly using funds and prioritizing money over AI safety and ethics.

OpenAI countered that Musk breached the founding agreement by not giving OpenAI the appropriate time to develop AI for public benefit. The trial saw conflicting testimonies of each side, with Musk's lawyer accusing Sam Altman of lying, and the jury ultimately found in favor of OpenAI





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