Filipino actress Ellen Adarna defends her viral China trip photos, insisting they are raw and unedited despite online skepticism regarding her dramatic transformation.

Filipino actress Ellen Adarna has ignited a widespread online discussion regarding the authenticity of a recent photo series she posted from a trip to China. The viral content features Adarna dressed in traditional Chinese attire, specifically the Cheongsam and Hanfu, styled to resemble characters from popular Chinese dramas. The photos were taken in a professional studio setting with specialized props and lighting designed to highlight her transformation into a star of the Republican China era.

Ellen Adarna Defends Authenticity Of Visuals

Adarna explicitly addressed speculation about digital manipulation by stating that her images are actual raw unedited files. She emphasized that she specifically instructed the studio photographers and retouchers not to alter her appearance in the final images. The actress noted that the makeup application alone was sufficient to make her look like a completely different person, thereby removing the need for any post-production digital enhancements or artificial intelligence tools.

Also read Philippine Coast Guard and Chinese Scholar Clash Over South China Sea Remarks

Douyin Makeup Creates Stunning Transformation

The dramatic visual shift Adarna experienced is attributed to Douyin makeup, a popular cosmetic technique originating from China. She remarked on the efficiency of Chinese makeup artists, noting that they transformed her entire face and hair in under thirty minutes. Adarna expressed her astonishment at the results, describing the process as watching magic occur in real time. She highlighted that the artistry involved renders artificial intelligence generation unnecessary for achieving such a high-fidelity aesthetic result.

Advertisement

Adarna Shares Behind The Scenes Proof

To further dismantle claims that the photos were heavily edited or generated by algorithms, Adarna shared behind the scenes photographs on her Instagram Stories. These images served as immediate visual evidence of the physical studio environment and the actual makeup process. By providing this context, she aimed to clarify the workflow and prove that the stunning results were achieved through human artistry rather than software manipulation. She also mentioned that if she had waited for edited photos, the delivery would not have been until December 3.

Public Reaction And Photo Selection Process

The actress revealed that the volume of images captured during the session was substantial, with approximately two hundred photos taken in total. From this large pool, she personally selected ninety plus photos to share with her followers, ensuring that every image met her standards for authenticity. Despite the clear explanations and evidence provided, some critics continued to question the visuals. Adarna responded with strong enthusiasm, stating she loves China and defending the integrity of the entire photographic campaign against haters who dismissed the results as impossible without digital aid.