Tagaytay City hosts the final Track Asia Cup leg with eleven confirmed national teams. The UCI Class 2 competition features elite men and women across seven disciplines at the CT Velodrome.

Eleven countries are confirmed to compete in the upcoming Tagaytay City leg of the Track Asia Cup. The event is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 7 at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome in the Philippines. Abraham Tolentino, President of both the Philippine Olympic Committee and PhilCycling, announced the participating nations on behalf of the organizers. This competition marks a significant milestone for the venue as it prepares for its second major international cycling event.

International Participation and Team Rosters

The participating nations include the host nation, the Philippines, alongside South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Oman, and India. A delegation from South Africa is also confirmed to attend the competition. The Philippine national track team will be joined by the Standard Insurance Track Team in representing the host country. These teams arrive after competing in previous legs held in India and Thailand earlier this year. The presence of so many diverse federations highlights the growing international interest in the regional cycling circuit.

Also read Eleven Countries Confirmed for Track Asia Cup in Tagaytay

Venue Legacy and Organizational Support

The Tagaytay CT Velodrome made its international debut earlier this year during the Asian Cycling Confederation Track Championships last March. Abraham Tolentino stated that the venue is successfully fulfilling its purpose as a premier cycling facility in the region. He expressed gratitude to the fellow federations in Asia for their positive response to the invitation. The current edition is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the MVP Sports Foundation. This institutional backing ensures that the event meets the high standards required for international classification.

Competition Structure and UCI Classification

The Track Asia Cup is categorized by the Union Cycliste Internationale as a Class 2 track competition. This specific classification indicates the level of competition and the points available to athletes. The schedule includes events for both men and women in elite and junior categories. Disciplinaes include the Keirin, individual time trial, sprint, team sprint, individual pursuit, points race, and scratch race. Additionally, the omnium event will feature the scratch, tempo, elimination, and points races for elite competitors.

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Event Significance and Official Attendance

This Tagaytay City edition serves as the third and final leg of the annual Track Asia Cup series. The first leg was hosted by India in Chennai last January, followed by the second phase in Suphan Buri, Thailand, last August. High-ranking officials are expected to attend the opening proceedings. Asian Cycling Confederation President Dato Amarjit Singh and Secretary-General KozimKozim Urinboykhujaev will grace the competition. Presidents of the participating national federations and other top officials will also be present to witness the event.

Future Implications for Philippine Cycling

The successful hosting of this UCI-regulated event reinforces the Philippines position in Asian cycling. The Tagaytay CT Velodrome has proven its capability to host multiple international tournaments in a short timeframe. This achievement provides valuable experience for local organizers and athletes alike. The presence of diverse international teams offers a competitive environment that benefits local participants. The event concludes the calendar year for the Track Asia Cup series, setting the stage for future regional developments.