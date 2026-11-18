A public elementary school principal was shot dead in a broad-daylight ambush in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Wednesday morning. Authorities have launched a hot pursuit operation and are investigating the motive behind the killing.

COTABATO CITY - A public elementary school principal was gunned down in a broad-daylight ambush in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Wednesday morning while heading to his campus.

Authorities identified the victim as Dr. Dionel Villavito Mahusay, a resident of Barangay Salbu in Datu Saudi Ampatuan. He served as principal of Datu Pendililang Elementary School in Datu Piang, according to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR). Initial police reports indicated that Mahusay was driving his silver minivan to school at around 7:30 a.m. when unidentified assailants shot him dead.

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Police Respond To Broad Daylight Shooting Ambush

The Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipal Police Station (MPS) received a call from a concerned citizen around 8:20 a.m. reporting the shooting incident in the area. The broad-daylight shooting took place roughly 50 meters away from the educator's residence in Barangay Salbu, shortly after he departed for work. Initial investigation showed that armed suspects suddenly blocked his path and shot him.

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Investigators documented 10 bullet holes concentrated on the driver's side of Mahusay's vehicle, indicating a targeted attack against the school official. Mahusay suffered multiple fatal gunshot wounds to his body and died on the spot before he could reach his school. No spent shell casings were found at the crime scene. Relatives immediately brought the principal's body back to their residence before the arrival of responding law enforcement units at the crime scene.

Before responding policemen could arrive, the victim's family already rushed him home to render aid. The gunmen swiftly escaped toward an unknown direction following the shooting, leaving residents and the local academic community in shock. Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the crime. Personnel from the Datu Saudi Ampatuan MPS have launched an intensified hot pursuit operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Lawmaker Condemns Killing Of School Principal

Authorities are currently interviewing potential witnesses and processing ballistic evidence to uncover the motive behind the fatal attack and bring those responsible to justice. The Datu Saudi Ampatuan MPS is conducting a pursuit operation and intensifying follow-up investigations to identify and arrest the perpetrators. Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, a member of parliament and minister of the Ministry of the Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), strongly condemned the attack.

He said principal Mahusay was a dedicated educator who served children and the community, and like every teacher in the Bangsamoro, he deserved to live and carry out his responsibilities without fear for his safety. We are deeply saddened by the killing of Principal Dionel Villabito Mahusay, Sinarimbo said. It is painful enough to lose a loved one, but to lose someone in such a violent manner is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure.

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The MBHTE leadership also called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to capture and bring those behind the shooting to justice. This incident is deeply troubling. We cannot allow violence to become something our teachers and school leaders are expected to live with, Sinarimbo said, as he extended condolences to the bereaved family.