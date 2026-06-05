Electrician Arrested for Working as Usher in Illegal Swertres Operation

An electrician was caught working as an usher in an illegal numbers game during a police raid in Liloan City, facing charges under the anti-gambling law.

An electrician who worked part-time as a usher in an illegal numbers game known as swertres was arrested during a police operation on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2026, in Purok Mangga, Sitio San Antonio, Barangay Jubay, Liloan City.

The suspect, identified as Noval, is currently detained at the Liloan Municipal Police Station and will face charges under Republic Act 9287, the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law. The operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Liloan Municipal Police Station under the command of their chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Dindo Juanito Alaras, in coordination with operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-PRO) 7 and representatives of the AAC King Dragon Gaming Corporation.

The suspect was apprehended after several weeks of surveillance on the illegal activity. Authorities found that the operation lacked any government permit or documentation to operate legally. Seized from the suspect's possession were various items of gambling paraphernalia, including a bundle of stubs bearing three-digit number combinations, as well as the gambling proceeds amounting to 150 Philippine pesos.

It was learned that the suspect had long been reprimanded by his family for abandoning his electrical work to issue swertres tickets, though he reportedly had sufficient income from his primary job. However, according to reports, due to financial shortfalls, he resorted to taking on a side job in the illegal gambling operation





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Illegal Gambling Swertres Arrest Electrician Police Operation Liloan Republic Act 9287

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