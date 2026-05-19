Election Watchdog Challenges Comelec Decision on Illegal Campaign Donations to Marcos and Duterte

Kontra Daya and other groups have appealed a Comelec dismissal regarding prohibited campaign contributions from government contractors to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte during the 2022 elections.

The election monitoring organization known as Kontra Daya , alongside various sectoral groups, has formally filed a motion for reconsideration with the Commission on Elections, or Comelec , following the dismissal of a complaint centered on prohibited campaign contributions.

This legal challenge targets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and two prominent government contractors who are alleged to have provided illegal financial support during the 2022 national elections. The groups submitted their motion to the Comelec law department on Tuesday, seeking a reversal of the initial decision to throw out the case.

The original complaint, which was first lodged on April 17, called for a thorough investigation into the financial dealings between the top two leaders of the country and figures such as Rodulfo Hulot Jr., the president of Rudhil Construction Enterprises Inc., as well as Glenn Escandor, the president of Genesis 88 Construction and Esdevco Realty Corp. The crux of the allegation is that these individuals and their companies provided millions of pesos in donations, which would be a direct violation of Section 95 of the Omnibus Election Code.

According to this law, government contractors are strictly forbidden from donating to any election campaign, and conversely, no candidate or person is permitted to receive such contributions, as this creates a conflict of interest and undermines the integrity of public procurement processes. In response to the controversy, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia explained the reasoning behind the law department's initial dismissal.

Garcia stated that the complaint was set aside primarily due to the legal doctrine of immunity from suit, which protects the President and Vice President while they are in office. He argued that since these two officials represent the state itself, allowing lawsuits against them for actions taken during their tenure could severely hinder their ability to perform their official duties and govern the nation effectively.

Garcia emphasized that this immunity is temporary and only lasts for the duration of their leadership terms. However, he also clarified that the law department's decision does not permanently close the door on the matter. The petitioners are permitted to appeal the ruling, allowing the law department to determine if the grievances are substantial enough to be elevated to the Comelec en-banc for a more comprehensive review by the full commission.

Danilo Arao, the convenor of Kontra Daya, has expressed strong disagreement with the dismissal, asserting that the argument for immunity should not apply across the board. Arao specifically challenged the notion that the Vice President should be shielded from such a suit. More importantly, he raised concerns regarding the five-year prescriptive period for filing cases related to election offenses.

Arao warned that if the Comelec refuses to act on these allegations based on immunity, it could set a dangerous legal precedent. He argued that such a ruling would essentially allow any future winner of the 2028 elections to escape accountability for questionable campaign donations, provided they hold a high office.

The watchdog group intends to exhaust every possible legal avenue to ensure a resolution, indicating that the case may eventually be brought before the Supreme Court to establish a clear and binding jurisprudence for future election cycles in the Philippines. Beyond the immediate legal battle, Arao has called for systemic reforms within the Commission on Elections, particularly regarding how candidates report their contributions and expenditures.

He suggested that the current system of filing reports after the elections is insufficient and outdated. Instead, he proposed a real-time filing system that would allow the public and regulators to monitor campaign spending as it happens, rather than reviewing it long after the winners have taken office.

He noted that maintaining financial transparency is not solely the burden of the Comelec but is also the responsibility of political parties and the candidates themselves to ensure proper accounting of their funds. The original complaint drew heavily from a detailed report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, which identified Hulot as one of the largest donors to the Marcos campaign, with a contribution totaling 20 million pesos.

The report also indicated that Esdevco Realty Corporation was the only corporate donor for Vice President Duterte, providing approximately 19.9 million pesos. While the Department of Public Works and Highways claimed that Esdevco had no current contracts, the petitioners pointed out that Genesis 88, owned by Escandor, had successfully secured government contracts in 2022, further fueling the allegations of prohibited contributions from state contractors





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