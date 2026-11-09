Election Lawyer Romulo Macalintal Files Motion for Reconsideration on Supreme Court BSKE Ruling

Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal announces plans to file a motion for reconsideration against the Supreme Court decision upholding the postponement of Barangay elections. This legal challenge seeks to reverse the extension of incumbent officials' terms while preserving other constitutional findings in the landmark ruling.

Senior election lawyer Romulo Macalintal confirmed on Monday that he intends to file a formal motion for reconsideration against the recent Supreme Court decision upholding the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. The high court previously ruled in favor of Republic Act No. 12326, which extended the terms of incumbent local officials and delayed the scheduled elections. Macalintal stated that he is actively finalizing the presentation and format of this new legal filing, which he plans to submit within the current week to the highest judicial body in the Philippines.

Macalintal Details Motion Strategy and Format

The legal expert explained that the upcoming motion will be carefully structured to either seek a total reconsideration or a partial reconsideration of the court's final judgment. In his communication with Super Radyo dzBB, Macalintal disclosed that he is exploring a strategy to offer the Supreme Court a win-win formula regarding the complex constitutional issues at hand. He emphasized that the procedural rules of the court permit such a motion, allowing him to challenge specific aspects of the ruling without discarding the entire judgment. This strategic approach aims to address the specific legal grievances regarding the election postponement while navigating the constraints of the existing high court precedent.

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Strategic Legal Arguments and Partial Reversal Goals

Macalintal outlined a specific legal argument that seeks to separate the constitutional validity of different provisions within Republic Act No. 12326. He proposed that the Supreme Court could uphold its previous declaration that the provision granting Congress the authority to fix the term of office is unconstitutional. Simultaneously, the motion would argue for the unconstitutional status of the provision that postponed the elections. This dual-pronged legal theory suggests that Congress would retain its power over term fixes, while the people would achieve their desired elections, thereby creating a balanced judicial outcome. The lawyer indicated that this approach allows for a nuanced correction of the law's application without overturning the broader legislative framework entirely.

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Supreme Court Ruling on Republic Act 12326 Context

The motion comes in response to a significant Supreme Court decision that validated the primary purpose of Republic Act No. 12326 as a measure to fix the term of office rather than merely postpone elections. The high court further ruled that the procedural guidelines established in its 2023 decision on a petition filed by Macalintal did not apply to the current case concerning the election postponement. The court's reasoning was grounded in the interpretation that the law's main intent was to adjust the term of office, which carries different constitutional implications than a simple delay of electoral processes. This distinction was crucial in the court's final determination to uphold the legislation as written, despite the significant impact on the electoral calendar.

Impact on Barangay Elections and Political Timeline

The legal battle has profound implications for the political timeline in the Philippines, specifically regarding the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. The challenged law, enacted in September, effectively postponed these local elections, setting the term of office for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at five years. This extension has delayed the next scheduled elections until 2028, significantly altering the democratic process at the grassroots level. Macalintal's motion for reconsideration represents a critical juncture in determining whether this extended timeline will be upheld or if the elections will be rescheduled to a earlier date, potentially restoring the original electoral timeline for local government units.