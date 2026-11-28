Severe El Nino drought in Negros Island Region has damaged 1,711 hectares of farmland, costing P48.316 million and impacting 2,588 farmers through crop failures.

The Negros Island Region is currently grappling with a severe agricultural crisis as the prolonged El Nino climate phenomenon has triggered extensive crop stress across the archipelago. Official field assessments conducted by the Department of Agriculture- Negros Island Region indicate that nearly 1,711 hectares of farmland have suffered significant damage due to insufficient rainfall. This widespread drought has placed the livelihoods of approximately 2,588 farmers in immediate jeopardy, threatening regional food security and local economic stability.

Quantifying Agricultural Losses in NIR

The Department of Agriculture-Negros Island Region has estimated the total agricultural damage at P48.316 million, a figure derived from the latest comprehensive field assessments. The physical toll on production is substantial, with rice accounting for the largest share of lost output at 1,647 metric tons. Corn production losses follow, totaling 197 metric tons, while high-value crops have also suffered, with 40 metric tons reported as damaged or lost during this extended dry period.

Also read Pangilinan Urges Marcos to Declare El Nino Calamity, Citing P112-B Fund for 4.3 Million Farmers

Negros Occidental Bears Heaviest Burden

Negros Occidental has emerged as the epicenter of the drought's impact within the region, with the municipality of Hinigaran recording the most severe damage. Specifically, Hinigaran has lost 985.08 hectares of rice farms, a figure that represents more than half of the total affected area across the entire Negros Island Region. Other municipalities in Negros Occidental are also experiencing significant agricultural setbacks, including Toboso with 114.77 hectares affected, Ilog with 100.60 hectares, Cadiz with 68.43 hectares, and La Castellana with 56.60 hectares.

Additional areas in Negros Occidental continue to report damage, including Escalante with 56.08 hectares and San Carlos with 53.17 hectares of farmland impacted by the dry spell. The Department of Agriculture-Negros Island Region also noted damage in Salvador Benedicto, Binalbagan, Kabankalan, Moises Padilla, and Sagay, affecting hundreds of hectares of productive land. In Negros Oriental, the situation is less severe but still critical, with 56.32 hectares of rice farms affected in Canlaon City and 2.4 hectares in Vallehermoso suffering similar stress.

Advertisement

Climate Forecasts and Production Impacts

Corn production losses have been particularly notable in specific municipalities, such as Toboso, where 91.93 hectares were affected. In Negros Oriental, corn damage was recorded in San Jose with 18.45 hectares, Canlaon City with 0.50 hectare, and Vallehermoso with 0.40 hectare. The Department of Agriculture-Negros Island Region has emphasized that these reported agricultural damages and production losses remain subject to validation, as ongoing field assessments are required to establish the full extent of the impact on the local economy.

The urgency of this situation is compounded by meteorological data from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. According to the November 24 update from DOST-PAGASA, a strong El Nino is currently present in the Tropical Pacific and is projected to persist until the first quarter of 2027. The agency forecasts that the peak intensity of this climate phenomenon will occur before the end of 2026, with adverse effects potentially extending through the first half of next year.

Long-term Risks for Affected Farmers

For the 2,588 farmers currently facing these challenges, the extended forecast from DOST-PAGASA introduces months of profound uncertainty. These agricultural workers are now forced to navigate a difficult period of waiting for rain that may not arrive, while simultaneously deciding whether to replant crops, shift to drought-resistant varieties, or endure until the dry spell naturally breaks. The persistence of these conditions threatens to disrupt not just immediate harvests but also long-term investment and planning for local farming communities.

In response to this escalating crisis, authorities and agricultural offices are actively urging affected farmers to coordinate closely with local government units. Citizens are being directed to seek immediate assistance, access critical crop advisories, and utilize available interventions designed to help cushion the financial and operational impact of the prolonged drought. These measures are essential for mitigating the severe economic consequences currently facing the Negros Island Region.