El Niño and Low Water Levels in Luzon and Visayas

The country is preparing for a possible Super El Niño, which may bring drier than usual conditions in the eastern part of the country and above normal rainfall events in the western part. According to PAGASA weather specialist Charmagne Varilla, storms may reach typhoon to super typhoon category when they make landfall. Water reserves may be lesser as the weather conditions transition from rainy to dry season at the end of the year. Many dams in Luzon continue to experience low water levels amid the increasing heat. In Visayas, eight out of 13 dams were under critical low water level.

The country is preparing for a possible Super El Niño , which may bring drier than usual conditions in the eastern part of the country and above normal rainfall events in the western part.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Charmagne Varilla, storms may reach typhoon to super typhoon category when they make landfall. Water reserves may be lesser as the weather conditions transition from rainy to dry season at the end of the year. Many dams in Luzon continue to experience low water levels amid the increasing heat. In Visayas, eight out of 13 dams were under critical low water level





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

El Niño Super El Niño Drier Than Usual Conditions Above Normal Rainfall Events Typhoon To Super Typhoon Low Water Levels Dams In Luzon Dams In Visayas Critical Low Water Level

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luzon, Visayas grids to be placed under red, yellow alerts Thursday, May 14, 2026Your Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

NGCP places Luzon, Visayas grids under red, yellow alertsEnergy Secretary Sharon Garin appeals to consumers to cut back on power consumption during peak hours, such as limiting aircon use

Read more »

Another round of rotating brownouts in Luzon, Visayas loomsPower consumers in Luzon and the Visayas may face another round of rotating brownouts starting late Thursday afternoon after the National Grid Corp. of

Read more »

Luzon, Visayas grids on red alert for second dayBusinessWorld: The leading and most trusted source of business news and analysis in the Philippines

Read more »