Gadi Eisenkot labels recent settler attacks in the West Bank as Jewish terrorism, highlighting rising tensions following the inconclusive Israeli election results.

Israeli Prime Minister designate Gadi Eisenkot has sharply condemned recent violent attacks by settlers in the occupied West Bank, labeling the actions as Jewish terrorism. These incidents, which involved arson and racist graffiti in villages near Ramallah, have intensified political tensions nearly a month after the October 27 election stripped incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority. The violence occurred on Sunday, November 23, 2026, prompting urgent responses from political leaders and international observers regarding the stability of the region.

Eisenkot Denounces Settler Arson and Graffiti

Gadi Eisenkot, the opposition leader tasked by President Isaac Herzog with forming a new government, described the attacks as a direct threat to Israel's national security. The violence, witnessed by Reuters on November 16, 2026, included burned-out Palestinian vehicles and walls spray-painted with slogans such as Revenge and Death to Arabs in villages including Kafr Nima. Eisenkot stated that extremist groups setting fire to homes and vehicles are undermining regional stability and damaging Israel's foreign relations. He argued that the current policies of ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have pushed the area to the brink of anarchy without adequate authority intervention.

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Political Reactions and Cabinet Divisions

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet issued a direct comment, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the attacks by a handful of extremists during the ELNET Jerusalem Summit. Saar asserted that these acts do not represent the law-abiding citizens of Judea and Samaria, a term used for the West Bank, and affirmed that Israeli authorities are committed to enforcing the law. Conversely, Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded on X by accusing Eisenkot of selling out to Arab parties, suggesting that such condemnation could lead to Arab inclusion in a potential new coalition government. Bezalel Smotrich continues to advocate for settlement expansion and the annexation of the West Bank, further complicating the political landscape.

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Investigation and Security Deployment

Israeli police have opened a formal investigation into the attacks, while the military condemned the violence and deployed soldiers and police to specific areas. The deployed units were sent to Deir as-Sudan, Deir Abu Masha'al, Kafr Malik, and At-Tuwani following reports and footage of vehicles being set on fire. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the arson, and no injuries were reported during the incidents. The United Nations and most countries worldwide deny the legality of settlements, a position Israel disputes, making the prospect of an independent Palestinian state increasingly remote.

Path to Forming a New Government

Parliament was sworn in on November 10, 2026, without a new government following the October 27 election that left no party with a clear path to power. President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot, who heads the center-right Yashar party, with forming a government, while Netanyahu remains as caretaker prime minister. Eisenkot faces significant challenges in assembling a coalition, as he is likely to need support from Arab parties to secure a majority of the 120 seats in parliament. Unless he forms a unity government with Netanyahu, he must navigate complex negotiations to achieve stability. Yousef Jabareen, head of the Joint List, the largest Arab party in Israel's parliament, stated that the attacks are a direct result of deepening occupation and government policies that have normalized violence against Palestinians.