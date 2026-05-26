Eight Undeclared Training Pistols Seized from US Military Travelers at Manila Airport

Security screening officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport discovered eight undeclared training pistols in the checked baggage of two US military passengers, leading to a coordinated inspection, police custody and a reminder from officials on proper firearm declaration procedures.

The Office for Transportation Security announced the interception of eight undeclared training pistols hidden in the checked luggage of two foreign travelers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday 21 May 2026.

The incident occurred at Terminal three where security screening officers performed a routine X ray scan of the baggage. The initial detection was made by security screening officer Angela Yaguel who immediately alerted baggage inspector Edden Inting and checkpoint supervisor Lemuel Jay Delmonte. The three officers coordinated with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Enforcement Group, the airline representative and the luggage owner to conduct a follow up manual inspection.

The manual check confirmed the presence of the prohibited firearms and the items were promptly handed over to the police aviation security team for proper custody and documentation. The passengers, identified later as United States military personnel, had failed to declare the weapons at the police firearms depository booth located near the main public entrance of the airport.

After the discovery, the officials verified the identity of the travelers and the nature of the firearms, which were classified as training replicas and not live ammunition. The police and airport security officials completed the required clearance procedures, which included a detailed inspection of the documentation, verification of the passengers' travel purpose and a brief interview regarding the intended use of the training pistols.

Following the completion of these steps, the travelers were permitted to board their flight bound for San Francisco without further incident. In a statement released on Tuesday 25 May 2026, OTS Administrator Undersecretary Gilberto D C Cruz used the episode as a reminder to all airport users about the importance of declaring firearms, firearm components and related items prior to travel.

He emphasized that the firearms depository booth is the designated point for such declarations and urged travelers to cooperate with security personnel to avoid delays and unnecessary alarms. The undersecretary noted that compliance with these procedures not only safeguards the individual traveler but also contributes to the overall safety and efficiency of airport operations.

He concluded by urging both domestic and international passengers to review the latest guidelines on prohibited items and to exercise diligence when packing any equipment that could be classified as a weapon or part thereof. The Office for Transportation Security reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a secure travel environment and indicated that routine inspections will continue to be a cornerstone of its strategy to prevent the entry of prohibited items into Philippine airspace





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