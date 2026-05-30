Eid al‑Adha Traditions Spotlight Global Celebrations and Political Turmoil

A photo of a shepherd kissing a bull in Srinagar illustrates the cultural depth of Eid al‑Adha, while parallel stories of political debate in the Philippines, a high‑profile graft case in the Philippines, migrant crossings in Europe, and scientific milestones in China show a world in motion.

In the run‑up to the Eid al‑Adha festivities, a striking image captured the spirit of sacrifice in Srinagar, where a local shepherd, Ziyan Ahmad, tenderly kissed a white bull that was being prepared for sale at a livestock market.

The scene, taken on May 25, 2026, highlighted the deep cultural connections between communities and their livestock, a tradition that runs through the heart of Kashmiri society each year. While the market bustled with buyers and sellers, the ceremony reminded observers of the broader significance of the holiday, which calls for acts of charity, communal sharing, and the remembrance of ancient rites.

The event was one of many religious observances taking place across the globe during that week, from pilgrims circling the Kaaba in Mecca to worshippers gathering in Cebu City, Philippines, for Eid celebrations in Plaza Independencia





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