Eid al-Adha as a Lesson in Collective Strength and Service

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity underscores that Eid al-Adha teaches that strength is derived not only from devotion but also from public service and unity for the common good.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace , Reconciliation and Unity ( OPAPRU ) highlighted the deeper significance of Eid al-Adha beyond religious observance, framing it as a universal lesson in collective strength derived from service and unity.

Presidential Adviser Mel Senen Sarmiento, in a statement released during the festival, emphasized that in a global context marred by conflict and division, the occasion serves as a potent reminder of core values: faith, sacrifice, compassion, and unity. He articulated that true strength is not solely rooted in individual devotion to Allah but is also manifested through a communal willingness to serve others and collaborate for the common good.

The adviser invoked the example of Prophet Ibrahim, expressing hope that it would inspire Muslims to act as instruments of peace, understanding, and solidarity within their societies. He further stressed that despite the diversity of faiths and backgrounds among Filipinos, a shared foundation of empathy, generosity, and selflessness unites the nation. Eid al-Adha, which culminates the Hajj pilgrimage, is traditionally celebrated with festivities and the act of sharing.

Central to the observance is the remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice and the performance of Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice. The OPAPRU, as a government agency, is tasked with managing and supervising the comprehensive peace process, including the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the legal framework guiding peace efforts in Mindanao.

The message seamlessly connects the spiritual essence of the festival with the broader national goals of peacebuilding and social cohesion, underscoring the relevance of these values in the Philippine context. The adviser's statement positions the festival as more than a religious rite; it is presented as a model for societal harmony and collaborative nation-building, resonating with the state's peace agenda.

The reference to the Bangsamoro Organic Law grounds the message in concrete governmental efforts to address historical conflicts through legal and structural means, linking spiritual principles with practical peace initiatives. The narrative thus bridges religious tradition with contemporary national challenges, advocating for unity and service as cornerstones of a resilient society





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Eid Al-Adha Office Of The Presidential Adviser On Peace Re OPAPRU Mel Senen Sarmiento Peace Unity Sacrifice Bangsamoro Organic Law Hajj Philippines

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