Egypt Dominates Gilas Pilipinas, Ending Doha Friendlies Undefeated

Gilas Pilipinas suffered a crushing 86-55 defeat against Egypt in the final match of the 2nd Doha International Cup, concluding their tournament with one win and two losses. Egypt, on the other hand, remained undefeated in the friendlies, securing three victories.

Gilas Pilipinas faced another scoring slump, suffering an 86-55 defeat against formidable Egypt in the concluding match of the 2nd Doha International Cup on early Monday at the Qatar University Sports Complex. The world no. 34 Filipinos experienced another second-half collapse, concluding their tournament with a record of one win and two losses. Conversely, no. 38 Egypt remained undefeated throughout the Doha friendlies, securing three victories.

Gilas initiated the game strongly with Dwight Ramos leading an 8-2 opening surge. However, Egypt swiftly recovered and concluded the first half with a 39-28 advantage, propelled by a 21-point outburst in the second quarter compared to the Philippines' nine points. The Barangay Ginebra duo of Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson demonstrated their effectiveness early in the third quarter, with Thompson narrowing the gap to a single digit at 40-49. Despite their efforts, Egypt effectively neutralized any momentum shifts from the Filipinos, entering the final quarter with a 57-45 lead.This marked Egypt's decisive break, as Gilas' young talents, Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao, connected on three-pointers each. Yet, Egypt's Ehab Amin Saleh countered with back-to-back triples, extending their lead to 69-50. Saleh further cemented Egypt's dominance by sinking another three-pointer, increasing their advantage to 76-52 before Khaled Abdelnasser Abdelgawad secured the victory with consecutive baskets. Saleh spearheaded Egypt's offense with 20 points, complemented by eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals. Amr Zahran contributed 12 points to their cause. Prior to this match, Egypt had convincingly defeated host Qatar, 83-54, and powerhouse Lebanon, 82-70. Gilas, on the other hand, relied heavily on Justine Brownlee, who tallied 18 points, five rebounds, and one assist despite leaving the game early in the fourth quarter. Starters Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, and AJ Edu were limited to just six points each, while June Mar Fajardo managed only five points. Gilas struggled offensively, shooting 37 percent from the field. The team will now return home before embarking on a trip to Taiwan to face Chinese Taipei in the third and final window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GILAS PILIPINAS EGYPT DOHA INTERNATIONAL CUP BASKETBALL FIBA ASIA CUP JUSTINE BROWNLEE

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gilas Pilipinas Prepares for FIBA Asia Cup with Doha FriendliesGilas Pilipinas, the Philippine national basketball team, will play Qatar, Lebanon, and Egypt in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup.

Read more »

Gilas Pilipinas Prepares for FIBA Asia Cup in Doha Training CampGilas Pilipinas begins its preparations for the FIBA Asia Cup in August with a training camp in Doha, Qatar. The team will play friendly matches against Qatar, Lebanon, and Egypt before concluding the Asia Cup Qualifiers against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand.

Read more »

Gilas Pilipinas Prepares for FIBA Asia Cup with Doha FriendliesThe Philippine national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, will head to Doha, Qatar for a series of friendly matches before facing Chinese Taipei and New Zealand in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. Coach Tim Cone emphasizes the importance of these games as preparation for the Asia Cup this August, especially considering key player Kai Sotto's injury and the need to integrate recently injured players. The team also announced a new partnership with a new outfitter for all their upcoming tournaments.

Read more »

Gilas Pilipinas to Compete in 2nd Doha International CupGilas Pilipinas will participate in the 2nd Doha International Cup as part of its preparations for upcoming FIBA tournaments. The team, featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, will face Qatar, Lebanon, Egypt, and Chinese Taipei in friendly matches.

Read more »

Gilas Pilipinas Edges Qatar in Doha International Cup OpenerThe Philippine national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, defeated Qatar 74-71 in their opening match of the Doha International Cup. Despite trailing by a significant margin in the third quarter, Gilas mounted a strong comeback in the fourth period to secure the victory. The win serves as a positive boost for the team as they prepare for upcoming international tournaments.

Read more »

Gilas Pilipinas Slumps to Loss Against Lebanon in Doha Invitational CupThe Philippines national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, suffered a 75-54 defeat against Lebanon in the 2nd Doha Invitational Cup. The Filipinos struggled with turnovers in the fourth quarter, allowing Lebanon to pull away. Gilas, led by Justin Brownlee with 21 points and 11 rebounds, shot poorly from beyond the arc, finishing with only 15 percent accuracy.

Read more »