Egypt Detains Mada Masr Editor Ahead of Trial Amid Media Crackdown

Lina Attalah of Mada Masr faces detention and trial in Egypt as the government shuts down independent outlets. International groups condemn the unprecedented suppression of press freedom in the region.

Lina Attalah, the executive head of the independent news outlet Mada Masr, was detained in Cairo shortly before appearing in court to face charges related to operating without a license. The Egypt ian prosecution of this prominent journalist represents the latest attempt by the state to silence the remaining vestiges of a free press in the country. Attalah informed AFP that she faces a potential one-year prison sentence handed down in absentia in 2024, alongside an immediate appeal scheduled for November 25.

Egypt Crackdown Targets Independent Journalism

The detention of Attalah occurs as the Egyptian government intensifies its suppression of independent media organizations across the nation. In recent weeks, authorities ordered the closure of Mada Masr and detained the entire staff of the fact-checking platform Matsadaash. Attalah stated that it is difficult to separate these incidents, describing them as a new chapter in a strategy to limit the already constrained space for independent media. She noted that there seems to be a prevailing belief in Cairo that silencing the media is the solution to the country's multifaceted economic and political struggles.

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Egypt has faced long-standing criticism for its human rights record, having shuttered nearly all space for dissent for over a decade. Attalah is one of 26 journalists currently imprisoned in Egypt, a statistic that highlights the severity of the ongoing crackdown. The current wave of arrests and closures has been described as unprecedented by 135 media organizations and rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. This coordinated effort targets the few remaining organizations with the expertise to conduct rigorous reporting on the Arab world's most populous country.

Legal Proceedings and International Outcry

Last month, a misdemeanors court in Egypt fined Lina Attalah three million Egyptian pounds, which equates to approximately $55,000. The court ruled against her for operating the Mada Masr website without a license, despite her team's efforts to comply with regulations since the law was passed in 2018. Attalah explained that they had sought a license for years without receiving a response, arguing that the licensing system has become a tool of control and exclusion rather than a regulatory mechanism. Her eight-lawyer defense team described the trial as rushed, noting that the judge appointed her defense attorney and proceeded to write the defense statement on that lawyer's behalf.

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The international community has responded swiftly to the prosecution of Attalah and the broader crackdown on press freedom. The European Union and members of the US Congress have voiced strong objections to the Egyptian government's actions. Attalah described her detention from the courtroom as feeling like a kidnapping, recalling how she was lifted off the ground by security personnel and pulled away before hearing the verdict. She spent more than seven hours in police custody, panicking after turning up in court expecting only a fine. It was only after her release and the crowdsourcing of the fine by supporters that she learned the court had ordered the shutdown of her newsroom.

Impact on Media Landscape and Future Steps

Mada Masr, established in 2013 following Egypt's 2011 uprising, has survived multiple website blocks and closure orders to become a crucial source of reporting on the region. Attalah emphasized that the space for independent media in Egypt has become deserted, leaving a void in coverage of significant political changes. The outlet is widely regarded as a rare springboard for young journalists and an essential resource for understanding the Arab world. With the last surviving outlets under threat, Attalah warned that the country is left with silence, stripping citizens of vital information during times of regional upheaval.

Attalah faces a retrial on Wednesday for the 2024 case involving charges of publishing false news and operating without a license. She expressed hope that the charges would be dropped, asserting that journalists should not be in jail and that she, along with the Matsadaash journalists and the other 26 imprisoned reporters, should be free. She voiced frustration that her team of 50 staff members can do little journalism until the cases are resolved. Attalah argued that the belief that stability can be achieved by investing in power and the status quo is the wrong bet, insisting that political space for civil rights is part of the stability calculus for a nation surrounded by armed conflicts.