EDSA busway section open to private vehicles for two weeks during rehabilitation

Private vehicles can temporarily use the EDSA busway from Nepa Q-Mart to Boni Avenue while the DPWH completes rehabilitation works, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said. The arrangement is expected to last about two weeks.

Private vehicles will temporarily be allowed to use a portion of the EDSA Busway from Mega Q Mart to Boni Avenue starting Monday, November 2 amid road rehabilitation works, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said.

Dizon announced the temporary arrangement following an inspection of the rehabilitated EDSA Busway Guadalupe Station with Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez. So, today right after natin, siguro mga 4:30 a.m., bago mag-alas singko bubukusan na ito mula ng Nepa Q-Mart hanggang dito kung nasaan tayo ngayon mga bandang Boni, Dizon said in an ambush interview. The transportation chief said the temporary measure will help minimize traffic disruptions as the government continues the second phase of the EDSA rehabilitation project.

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Busway Opens To Private Vehicles

Pagkatapos ng reblocking, i-aspalto pa ito para makinis. Pero kahit na yung mga barrier, pinaurong, kagaya noong ginawa dati ni Sec. Banoy at DPWH nung bago kami nagpalit, sa bandang Monumento, i-oopen namin yung busway sa private vehicles. So habang hindi pa natatapos mula Nepa-Q-Mart hanggang dito sa Boni, makakadaan ang private vehicles dito, he added. This temporary arrangement is expected to last around two weeks, according to Dizon.

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He said the busway section was reopened to motorists after the DPWH completed reblocking work covering about 990 square meters. Once the remaining works are completed, the EDSA busway section will return to its regular dedicated use. The Department of Public Works and Highways completed the reblocking of around 990 square meters of intermittent sections along the busway on Monday, Lopez said.

Dizon said the department will continue asphalt paving to improve the road surface, but private vehicles could use the section in the meantime while barriers remained open. The DOTr chief said the temporary arrangement will remain in place until the rehabilitation work is completed, which could take about two weeks. He said busway officials were instructed to inform bus operators about the temporary arrangement.

Rehabilitation Project Continues

Dizon said the decision was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.s directive to ensure the continuity of government projects and accelerate their implementation while minimizing inconvenience to motorists. The EDSA rehabilitation is part of the governments efforts to improve road conditions along Metro Manilas main thoroughfare while managing the impact of construction on daily commuters and motorists.