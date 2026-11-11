EDSA busway widened for ASEAN Summit, number coding suspended

The MMDA has added a lane to the EDSA busway for ASEAN delegate convoys and suspended number coding from November 16 to 18, while 50 extra buses will operate to handle holiday demand, causing traffic disruptions.

An additional lane has been added to the EDSA busway to accommodate the convoys of delegates attending the ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced on November 11, 2026.

The busway will be opened to delegates starting this weekend as foreign delegates are expected to arrive. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) asked the public for patience as traffic is expected to become heavier in the metropolis. The slower traffic flow has been attributed to the widening of the EDSA busway, causing surprise and confusion to motorists. Some drivers said the signages are too small, while others said that some lanes do not have signs at all.

Also read Philippine National Police Urges Public Discipline Ahead of ASEAN Summit Traffic Measures

MMDA EDSA Busway Changes for ASEAN Summit

The MMDA explained that these changes were due to preparations for the high-level meetings from November 16 to 18 in parts of Metro Manila. MMDA Traffic Discipline Office Director Victor Nuñez said the designated route for the delegates convoys will cover the EDSA busway section from Ayala Avenue in Makati City to Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

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MMDA Chair Romando Artes said, You have to bear with us lang, kasi may mga adjustments na ginagawa na minsan nagkakaroon ng confusion like yung ng movement ng barriers, minove natin sa second lane…tapos may ilan pang road repairs na ginagawa ngayon. The Department of Transportation (DOTR) said that these lanes are to be used by the convoys of the participants in the summit.

DOTR Assistant Secretary Manuel de Guzman III said, We have to accomodate po kasi yung convoy ng ating mga delegates, so kung yung bus lane na one lane lang po yung gagamitin, nila di natin ma-accommodate so we have to adjust. To prevent further confusion, de Guzman said that they have requested the Department of Public Works and Highways to put early warning signs and additional signages for road reblocking work to prevent any accidents.

No Road Closures Near Philippine International Convention Center

The MMDA said it will not close any roads in Metro Manila other than the ones close to the Philippine International Convention Center, where the summit proper will be held. There will be also be stop-and-go schemes as delegates travel to and from destinations. Artes said, Not even five minute na pinatitigil yung sasakyan, basta pagkadaan naman ng convoy papayagan na rin yung mga sasakyan na tumakbo.

Artes also advised motorists coming from the Ayala tunnel in Makati City to expect stop-and-go traffic as they approach the Magallanes flyover to give way to ASEAN delegates. The DOTR announced that 50 more buses will traverse the EDSA busway in preparation for the Summit, and in preparation for the Christmas season. Starting Thursday, November 12, an additional 50 public buses will be using the EDSA busway, ahead of the ASEAN Summit.

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DOTR Adds Fifty More Buses to EDSA Busway

DOTR Secretary Vince Dizon said, Medyo bumagal, at nag-traffic, at humaba ang pila sa may Megamall area, Ortigas and Megamall area.. Fifty buses initially ngayong November pero magdadagdag pa rin tayo ulit ng December. The additional fleet is needed to accommodate the increasing number of passengers during the Christmas season.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will be held from November 15 to 17, with leaders from Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, USA, the United Nations expected to join the regional meeting. As ASEAN chair, the Philippines has also invited other leaders. The MMDA suspended the number-coding scheme from November 16 to 18. Malacañang also declared special non-working days in Metro Manila during the three-day summit to help ease traffic congestion.

Traffic Expected Over Weekend Before ASEAN Summit

Artes said traffic is also expected over the weekend before the summit as people are expected to travel to their home provinces for the long weekend. The MMDA expects traffic to start this weekend before the summit as people affected by the 5-day break starting Saturday may want to travel to their home province.