EcoWaste Coalition Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Nationwide Zero Waste Campaign

The EcoWaste Coalition, a leading environmental group in the Philippines, marked its 25th anniversary with a series of Zero Waste celebrations held across the country. The events highlighted the group's achievements in promoting sustainable waste management practices and advocating for environmental protection.

This year, the environmental group EcoWaste Coalition celebrated its 25th anniversary with Zero Waste celebrations held across the Philippines. The events took place during Zero Waste Month in Cebu City on January 15th, Davao City on January 22nd, and in Manila on January 31st, with the anniversary theme EcoWasteCoalition@25 Padayon: Sulong sa Hamon ng Panahon.

The EcoWaste Coalition highlighted some of its major accomplishments over the past 25 years, including its tireless efforts to push for the implementation of the ban on medical waste incinerators. They successfully thwarted attempts to revoke the waste incineration ban and stalled numerous problematic waste-to-energy incinerator projects. After a long period of delay, hundreds of polluting open and controlled dumpsites were finally shut down.With the support of its partners, the coalition achieved significant victories for public health and the environment, leading to the enactment and enforcement of national laws and local ordinances promoting reduced waste volume and toxicity. During the January 31st celebration in Manila, Environment Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna acknowledged the collaborative efforts, stating that together with the EcoWaste Coalition, they promoted ecologically sound alternative solutions that prioritize public health and safeguard our environment. The events were attended by the group's founders, advocates, and partner institutions from various sectors, including government, industry, civil society, academia, and the scientific community. Partner institutions were honored with an Award of Recognition. EcoWaste's government partners included the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Environmental Management Bureau, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration, Commission on Elections, Commission on Human Rights, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Intramuros Administration, and local government authorities from several cities. International partners included the United Nations, World Vision Philippines, and organizations from Germany and Sweden. The group was founded in January 2000 at a conference convened by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines and Greenpeace Philippines to address the country's pressing concerns regarding waste and pollution. Looking ahead, the EcoWaste Coalition reaffirmed its commitment to persevere and succeed in its mission by embracing zero waste, environmental health and justice, and sustainable development principles and practices — all for the benefit of the people and Mother Earth





